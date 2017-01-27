Regents diversity awards include one from UWRF

These awards recognize individuals and programs that foster access and success for students who are members of historically under-represented populations.

Each winner will receive $5,000 to support professional development or continue the program being honored.

Cyndi Kernahan, UW-River Falls professor and assistant dean for teaching and learning, was one of the three winning recipients.

“The recipients we selected for this year’s Regents’ Diversity Awards are using innovative, data-driven methods to meet the needs of the state by expanding opportunity for historically underrepresented student populations, making sure no talent goes untapped in our communities,” said Regent Mark Tyler, who chaired the special Regents’ committee to determine the recipients.

“We are honored to recognize their leadership and dedication to creating partnerships and building relationships that help make our campuses more effective learning, living, and working environments for all.”

Winners were selected using the following criteria:

Sustainable positive impact on equity and diversity, leading to positive institutional change

Accountability demonstrated through routine assessment and feedback to promote forward movement on equity and diversity goal

Intersections across multiple dimensions of diversity

Collaborations with other units, departments, or communities – within the institution and beyond UWRF's Kernahan was been a faculty member since 1999. She established herself as a recognized expert in the study of racism and prejudice.

Under her leadership, it is said that UWRF has improved campus climate and is addressing issues of diversity and inclusion through university-level strategic planning.

Kernahan helped design and implement a campus climate survey, and worked to create action steps to address issues revealed in the survey results.

She uses data to understand impediments to academic progress and recently helped UWRF earn a grant to improve retention among underrepresented minority students.

Kernahan developed and teaches The Psychology of Prejudice and Racism, a course that has specific learning outcomes requiring data collection and reporting on a five-year basis.

At the university and system level, Kernahan leads faculty development opportunities and serves on diversity-related committees.

She has invited expert speakers to campus, presented at conferences, and delivered sessions to student audiences, including a first-year seminar at UW-Barron County and a fraternity at UWRF.

Her work has been published in peer-reviewed journals and is often cited among scholars in the field.