Elementary schools making 'cool choices'

Each week the top scoring class at each school won a prize such a stickers.

The students got a lot more than stickers out of the game. Called "Cool Choices," it taught kids about sustainability, which is good for the environment and good for tax and utility rate payers.

It's just one of several efforts by the school district and River Falls Municipal Utility (RFMU) to improve the idea of sustainability in the local schools.

Cool Choices

"The goal of the River Falls Municipal Utility energy education program is to provide science-based education in the areas of water and energy conservation, efficiency and renewable energy," said RFMU's environmental educator Aleisha Miller. "The Cool Choices game was a great way to help achieve this goal."

Each classroom formed a team that earned points by making "cool choices," or actions that save money and help the environment, Miller said.

The teams played cards in the online game that said things like "I saved energy turning off the lights today," or "I reduced waste by using a reusable water bottle. Each team could play up to three cards per day.

The teams earned points by making Cool Choices — sustainable actions described on digital "cards."

"The schools enjoyed playing Cool Choices," Miller said. "Students were excited to play their cards and would remind teachers to make daily choices. The teachers had friendly competitions to be the highest scoring class each week."

Collectively, students and staff took 3,044 actions to reduce resource consumption, improve wellness, and increase environmental awareness though Cool Choices, which is offered to schools through Green & Healthy Schools Wisconsin.

"River Falls elementary school students and staff logged thousands of sustainable actions and were rewarded in a fun and engaging way," said Susan Schuller, Senior Outreach Specialist at the Wisconsin Center for Environmental Education, UW-Stevens Point.

"River Falls elementary school students and staff are setting a great example for other schools in the district and across the state," said Kathy Kuntz, executive director of Cool Choices. "When motivated staff and students explore the sustainable practices and healthy choices their school makes, it can lead to better school practices.

"Green & Healthy Schools Wisconsin aims to reduce waste, improve health and wellness, and increase environmental literacy in Wisconsin public and private schools. The Cool Choices game makes it fun and easy for participating schools to engage their students, faculty and staff in green and healthy choices."

Rocky Branch Principal Chuck Eaton said this was the second time Cool Choices has been played at his elementary school. Three years ago the school's staff tried playing the game.

Eaton said he hopes to see Rocky Branch play the game again in the future, but it won't be something the school does every year.

"The classrooms had a lot of fun helping their teachers select the cards," Eaton said.

He said the classes then discussed things like turning off the lights when kids leave a room, or not letting the water run while brushing teeth. The learning, he said, was not limited to school.

"And then they brought it home to their parents," Eaton said. "When the kids were fired up about it, they brought it home... and families got involved."

Green and Healthy Schools Wisconsin is a recognition program free to Wisconsin public and private PK-12 schools.

Green & Healthy Schools Wisconsin is a partnership of the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Center for Environmental Education at UW-Stevens Point.

Cool Choices, a nonprofit promoting environmentally sustainable practices, has partnered with Green & Healthy Schools Wisconsin to implement the custom sustainability online game for public and private Wisconsin PK-12 schools participating in Green & Healthy Schools Wisconsin.

DEET Initiative

The local schools have also been making sustainability efforts outside the classroom.

The same schools that participated in the Cool Choices game are also participating in Green and Healthy Schools. And this year, the schools have participated in the Delivery Energy Efficiency Together (DEET) initiative, a program of Focus On Energy.

Through the program, schools can receive financial incentives for reducing their energy usage. RFMU has agreed to match the DEET financial incentive.

The schools' energy usage is looked at every six months.

After the first six months, Rocky Branch has been given a $3,200 incentive through the DEET program.

"The combination of programs helps us in our mission to develop a conservation ethic in the River Falls community," said Mike Noreen, conservation and efficiency coordinator at RFMU. "When school district budgets get tight, energy efficiency tends to move to the back burner.

"But DEET and Green & Healthy Schools are free and rely on education to reduce consumption, so this program can be replicated regardless of school district budgets."

To cut energy use, Rocky Branch closed doors and blinds to conserve heat, and turned off lights when they weren't needed.

For example, Eaton said the kitchen staff used to come in and turn on all the lights and all the fans. Now, the staff turns on only the lights and fans near areas being used.

In addition to the DEET incentives, Eaton said, Rocky Branch lowered its energy usage enough it was moved into a different billing bracket by RFMU. So the school has saved money that way too.

Eaton said the money will be used for educational projects to help kids experience more healthy lifestyles and learn more about conservation.

Noreen said all the local public elementary schools will continue to participate in the DEET program and will have more chances to earn financial incentives every six months.