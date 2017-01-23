Building needs is next school focus

The Strategic Plan contains eight broad goal areas — one of which is specifically related to maintaining our facilities. Therefore, I am writing on this topic to provide you with an update.

Over the next few months, our district will conduct a formal facility needs assessment with the professional help of Kraus/Anderson, a firm with experience and expertise in such work.

The assessment will analyze conditions of all district facilities. We intend to responsibly create a visionary 10-year master facility plan.

In part, our goal is to renew our promise of preserving current assets while also continuing to move forward with educationally adequate facilities to meet the needs of current and future students.

To meet this goal we will be transparent, organized, strategic, and thoughtful along the way.

Certainly, the creation of a master facility plan is a tall task. It's one that requires a comprehensive and detailed process that will include, but certainly not be limited to, the analysis of enrollment trend data vs. available space to grow; educational space adequacy vs. new instructional methods grounded in research; looking at specialized areas, such as the auditorium, pool, science labs, technology infrastructure, vocational/manufacturing spaces; as well as exterior spaces such as roofs, parking lots, and athletic facilities.

Once our formal facility study is complete, the school board will initiate a community engagement process to prioritize needs and determine our "next steps."

No doubt part of that next step will include the possibility of a referendum to be held sometime within the next one to three years.

Often whenever we hear about a possible referendum, it sounds like a property tax increase to finance said referendum.

However, for our district, we will soon retire existing debt that is now on the tax rolls. Therefore it is possible that the school board and community engagement process may lead to the crafting of a facility master plan (and associated referendum) that would have little or no effect on taxes.

Give credit to previous community support and previous school board actions for making wise financial decisions that put us in this unique position of considering a possible referendum that could be tax neutral.

Please know and trust that our district will be transparent while involving the community in the months to come. We remain committed to renewing our promise with this comprehensive planning effort.

These are your schools. We need your input, trust, and confidence in how we preserve what we have while also looking to the future.

As always, feel free to contact me at any time with questions, concerns, and ideas as we move forward with all of our district operations.

My phone is 715-425-1800, ext. 1104. My email is jamie.benson@rfsd.k12.wi.us.

Thanks for reading and supporting a high-quality public school system.