School open enrollment begins

State law allows Wisconsin children to attend public school in a district other than the one in which they live.

The completed application must be submitted to the nonresident school district. Early and late applications are not accepted.

Parents may request that a child be enrolled in a specific school or program. However, parents should be aware that those requests are not guaranteed and are subject to the availability of space and certain other limitations.

Students who were accepted and attended school in a nonresident district last year will, in most cases, not have to reapply to attend the nonresident school district.

Notification by mail of approval or denial will be postmarked by June 9.

Transportation is the responsibility of the parent. Reimbursement of some transportation cost is available for low-income parents whose children are eligible for free or reduced-priced lunches under the federal school lunch program.

Locally, online application is recommended by following the link found on the River Falls School District home page at www.rfsd.k12.wi.us under "RFSD Information."

Then select "Enrollment Information." Paper forms may be obtained from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

More information is available on the DPI website at oe.dpi.wi.gov; from Nicci at the River Falls School District at 425-1800 ext.1100; and the DPI at 888-245-2732 or by email at openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.