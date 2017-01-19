Technical college seeks board applicants

Successful candidates will serve three-year terms beginning July 1.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Send applications to Lauren Sullivan, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

There are a number of requirements all candidates must meet in order to be eligible for Wisconsin Technical College System district board membership.

Candidates must be residents of the technical college district, must submit an application/affidavit with a completed questionnaire and at least two written references, and must attend a district board appointment committee public hearing in person to be interviewed.

The hearing is scheduled for 1p.m. Monday, March 20, at the CVTC Business Education Center in Eau Claire.

For more information or to request an application, contact Sullivan at 715-833-6500, lsullivan9@cvtc.edu, or go to www.cvtc.edu/boardappointment.

