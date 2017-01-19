The local AAUW chapter holds the annual contest for boys and girls to raise awareness about the contributions of women in traditionally male fields.

Eighth-graders were invited to research and write their essays about a woman of their choice — either historical or working now.

Here are the three winning essays from the St. Bridget students who are in Billie Robinson's language arts class:

Sophia Bastien, “The Expectation Changing, Marie Sklodowska Curie”:

Did you know that Marie Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel prize? Talk about girl power! Marie was also the first woman to win an award in two fields of science, which was chemistry and physics. She and her husband discovered two new radioactive elements which were' polonium and radium. She also played a big part in making the x-ray, and was known for her smarts. without her, we would lose a lot of scientific information.

The reason I picked Marie Curie is because she intrigued me. To tell you the truth, I found out about her by watching "The Big Bang Theory." They were talking about her, and I thought that it was cool that a woman back then made a lot of discoveries and surpassed a lot of men, who thought that they were above her.

When the paper was assigned, I thought to myself, "I call dibs on Madame Curie!" I immediately started searching her up. Marie Curie was a great scientist, but it all started when she was just a little girl.

Marie Sklodowska was the youngest of her five siblings, Zosia, Jozef, Bronya, and Hela. Her parents were both teachers. She was bom in Warsaw, Poland, November 7, 1867. She was just like her father, Wladyslaw, who was a math and physics instructor. She loved to learn, and she was great in school. Sadly, at the age of ten, her mother, Bronislawa, died of tuberculosis.

She was the top student at her secondary school, but she still couldn't got to the men-only University of Warsaw. Instead she continued her education in Warsaw's "floating university.” It was a set of underground, informal classes that were held in secret. Marie and Bronya both wanted to study abroad to earn an official degree, but they didn't have the money required to pay for more schooling. Marie made a deal with Bronya that she would work to support Bronya while she was in school and Bronya would return the favor after she completed her studies.

For about five years, she worked as a tutor and a governess. When she wasn't working, she studied physics, chemistry and math. In I 891, Marie finally made her way to Paris, France, and she enrolled at the Sorbonne. She immediately started studying, but the dedication to her studies came with a personal cost for her. She had little money, and Marie ate buttered bread and tea most days. Her health would sometimes diminish.

Marie completed her master's degree in physics in 1893 and later earned another degree in mathematics. About this time, she got permission to study different types of steel and their magnetic abilities. Marie needed a lab to commence her studies though. A friend introduced her to a French physicist named, Pierre Curie. A romance bloomed between the two physicists. Not only were they a great couple, but they were also great partners in the science lab. They got married on July 26, 1895.

Marie did a lot to help the science community. Pierre and Marie were very dedicated scientists, and loved working in the lab. In time they had two daughters, Irene and Eve. Marie created another form of physics, atomic physics. She decided to called her discovery radioactivity. In 1903, she received her first Nobel Prize in physics. However, in 1906, Pierre was killed in Paris by a horse-drawn carriage. She then took his place at an university and became the first female professor at Sorbonne. In 1911, she received her second Nobel prize in mathematics. At the beginning of World War 1, she focused her studies on x-rays.

Marie Sklodowska-Curie died in Passy, France, July 4,1934. Her fame shall go throughout history and nobody will forget her incredible contributions to the science community. She inspires me to try harder, and to be thankful for my wonderful education. Women are smart enough to make it to the top in the world of science just as much as men can, and Marie Curie proved just that. I hope I can make an important contribute to the community as well.

Abby Weiss, “Ada Lovelace”

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be apart of designing instructions for the first computer program. Ada's Early life was very sad and kinda lonely, it was just her and her mom. That didn't stop her from learning, and from early on she showed a great interest for language and numbers. She had many great teachers who taught her mathematics and science. When she was a young girl everyone knew she would be successful with mathematics and science, and that she did.

Augusta Ada Byron was born on December 10, 1815. Her mother Lady Anne Isabella Milbanke Byron separated from her father, Lord George Gordon Byron, only weeks after she was born. Lord Byron was a famous poet, and one of his most famous poes is “She walks in beauty.” After their separation Lord Byron left for England and Ada never saw her father again. Her father died in Greece when Ada was only eight years old.

Some of her teachers were William Fred who was a social reformer. Another teacher is William King and he was actually their family doctor. Next mentor of Ada's was a Scottish astronomer and mathematician named Mary Somerville. With all of the teachers she had, she became a very successful and knowledgeable woman in math and science.

At the age of 17, she met Charles Babbage, a mathematician and inventor. They became good friends, and studied advanced mathematics with Professor Augustus de Morgan at the University of London. Ada was always amazed by Charles ideas. She always got to look at them before they were finished. Charles Babbage was known as the father of the computer. She was a very smart young women. She translated the original text on an article about Charles from French to English, but also added her own thoughts and ideas. One of her most prized works about an English Science journal, it was published in 1843. She signed the book “A.A.L.”

Ada got married to William King, and three years later he became the Earl of Lovelace. Together they shared three kids. Ada's health started going downhill and she ended up dying from Uterine cancer in London on November 27,1852. She was buried next to her father in England.

There isn't much history and knowledge about her work the computers because they didn't discover it until 1950 and they didn't find much about either. I think Ada was a very successful person and overcame a lot of things. She was very smart to create the first computer instructions. She had a lot to overcome with her father leaving and being an only child. Overall I think she is a strong and independent women and I loved learning about her.

Cameron McFarland, Mary Leakey

Mary Leakey was born on February 6,1913, in London, England. Her family moved all over the Europe area, but they spent most of time in France. While in France, she became very fluent in French. When she was twelve years old, she had permission to go through Eliie Peyrony's archaeology dig. There, she found her interest in prehistory and archaeology.

Her father died when she was thirteen years old, which left her and her mother alone. They moved back to London, England, and she joined a Catholic convent for education. Later, Mary was expelled after refusing to recite poetry. She was also expelled from another Catholic convent for causing an explosion during chemistry. Her mother hired a nanny after two tutors failed to teach her, but the nanny failed too.

She became a paleoanthropologist, but did not attend any colleges due to her past. Mary Leakey applied for jobs on excavation sites, and she was trained by Dorothy Liddell from 1930-1934. In 1934, Ms. Leakey was asked to illustrate a book called “Adam's Ancestors.” The author was Louis S.B. While they were working together, they developed a personal relationship, and the two married in 1937. Mary and Louis formed one of science's best known husband and wife teams.

Louis and Mary moved to Kenya, and they had four kids, but the fourth one died as an infant. Coincidentally, the children had the same love for science that their parents did. The three kids were constantly at anthropological sites, but only one wanted to pursue a career in paleoanthropology.

While in Kenya, the two found the Proconsul africanus skull in 1948. The Proconsul africanus skull is an extinct ancestor of humans and apes. That fossil was a very remarkable discovery because it was the first species of the primate genus to be discovered from the Miocene era.

Later, in 1959, she found the Zinjanthropus Boisei, which was another extinct animal that was dated back almost two million years ago. The animal had a small brain, big teeth, big jaws, and huge muscles. She found it while Louis was recovering from the flu.

One year later, in 1960, Mary and her team found the Homo habilis fossils. The fossils were believed to be 1.4-2.3 million years old. Their find provided evidence that the Homo habilis species was starting to make stone weapons and tools.

After Louis died in 1972 due to cancer, Mary continued in her research. In 1979, she made another discovery a trail of early human footprints in Tanzania. That was the first find of ancient footprints in science history. It also provided evidence that there was physical activity by human's ancestors.

Mary Leakey died on December 9,1996, in Kenya. Her lifelong work is being continued by the Leakey Foundation, Richard Leakey, and his family. She made many important scientific discoveries, and Mary also provided evidence of human ancestors.

Editor's note: For this contest, the students had to list two sources for their essay research. They were not allowed to use Wikipedia.