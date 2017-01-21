High School HVAC problem bigger than pipes

A recent engineering report confirmed that prediction. It outlined three replacement needs: Galvanized piping; valves that regulate heat in each room; and the heating coils.

"The valves, coils and other components may have been damaged due to the erosion and corrosion from the interior of the pipes that cause the water to be infested with debris and dirt," Benson said.

Last fall and continuing through December, the high school experienced mostly pinhole HVAC pipe leaks. These were caught and patched quickly before damage became widespread.

However, the shocker turned out to be that much of the high school, when built 16 years ago, was outfitted with too-thin galvanized pipes instead of thicker steel pipes.

After years of use, the thin piping is breaking up. A massive repair job looms for summer.

"We anticipate a very tight timeline in completing this work over the summer months," Benson said. "In all likelihood, the entire high school building will be closed — no summer activities (like) Kids Club, athletic campus/clinics, community education classes, etc.

"These activities can and will take place. However, they will need to be held in different buildings — which can also create a squeeze on those remaining facilities.

"Compounding that squeeze is that we also have a comprehensive summer cleaning and maintenance ongoing at the rest of those sites. It will be tight, schedules will be modified, (but) we have good people to figure it out and get the job done."

After the engineering report, mechanical design drawings will follow. Then the school district will bid out the work to hire a firm for the summer pipe-related project.

"We are operating on an aggressive timeline for these reports, drawings and bidding to be completed because it could take 8-10 weeks for the material order to be filled and delivered.

"Massive amounts of ceiling tile will need to be removed and replaced for the (pipe) replacement work to be completed. The ultimate goal is to start the summer project no later than June 5 and have it completed by the first day of the next school year — Sept. 5."

Who pays for a bill expected to run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars?

"We have notified our insurance company in hopes of obtaining some financial relief, but certainly have not been informed of any decision," Benson said.

The superintendent said there is an ongoing internal investigation about "how and why the wrong pipes were installed."

Meanwhile, Benson said he had no further comment — for now — on the school district filing a lawsuit against those responsible for installing the wrong pipes.

Kraus-Anderson, the Minnesota construction firm that the district has used before, will analyze the engineering report and devise a budget estimate for early next month.

"We anticipate concluding the bid process in late March," said Chad Smurawa, the district's finance/ facilities management director.