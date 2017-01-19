'It was always a dream'

"It was always like a dream, but I never thought of really doing it," Kraut said. "Then I thought, why not?"

Kraut, who, at home, attends a gymnasium — the most advanced type of secondary school found in Germany — said school is very different here in River Falls.

The biggest differences are that students in River Falls can choose their own classes, and there are more tests and quizzes at RFHS than at her gymnasium.

Kraut said she doesn't have a favorite class, but she has really been enjoying her gym classes. She's in advanced fitness and weight training right now.

Similarly to what she does at home, Kraut said, she likes to spend free time with her friends and host family.

Kraut said she has an unusual exchange family, in that in addition to host parents Holly and Gary Epstein and host sisters Eva and Alexis, she's also got an "exchange sister," Natcha Thavonluin, from Thailand.

Kraut said she really enjoys having an "exchange sister."

"Because when you have problems or anything, you have someone to talk to about it," Kraut said. "You're not alone."

Kraut said she's had a lot of fun spending time with her host family. They've taken a short road trip to Chicago, Nashville, and North Carolina over Thanksgiving Break.

"It was just, like, overwhelming," Kraut said. "I saw so much there."

Kraut said the best part of her trip so far has just been meeting other people.

"I had so much luck with my host family," she said, "Because I feel like, I don't know how to say that, but they're like a real family to me. I feel very comfortable with them."

Gary and Holly Epstein also visited a Thai and a German restaurant to try Kraut and Thavonluin's native foods.

And soon, they hope that Kraut and Thavonluin will each cook a meal from their home country.

"We're expecting them to cook for us shortly," Gary Epstein said. "Svjena's parents have sent us both a baking, like cookies and dessert type cookbook, and then for Christmas, we got a more meal-type cookbook, so we're going to test Svenja's cooking abilities here."

Kraut has also been trying to teach Gary a little German, though he said he struggles with the pronunciation.

"They're really taking advantage of every moment that they have been here," said Holly.

The Epsteins said hosting has been a great experience for them.

"It was an added bonus. Svenja was supposed to be just a semester student, and evidently she's been enjoying herself enough that she wanted to stay with us for the entire year," Gary said.

"We were happy," Holly said. "I was already starting to miss her and she hadn't left yet."

When she does go back, Kraut will finish out her time at gymnasium. Then, after school, Kraut said, she'd like to travel more.

"I don't think that it would be fun to just stay in the same place forever," she said.

She said she'd like to see more than the U.S. She'd also like to go to South Africa or Australia.

The hardest part of this trip, Kraut said, has been the first week or so, because she missed her friends and family back home, including parents Axel and Martina and big sister Maren.

She said her friends and host family have made it all worthwhile.

Kraut said she's learned a lot from her trip — and not just about school subjects.

"I just think that I kind of know the Americans," Kraut said. "I've learned that even though you're not sure if you want to do something, say 'yes,' and not 'no.'"

Kraut and the Epsteins said they'll also stay in touch after this year.