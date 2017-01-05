Workshop for Montessori educators examines visual literacy

The workshop, “Visual Literacy: Creating Context for Students to Express What They See,” will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the lower level of the River Falls Public Library.

Cindy Goldade, a Montessori early childhood credentialed educator and licensed Brain Gym Instructor, will be the presenter.

“In this participatory workshop, learn how to develop visual observation skills in your students and how to encourage respectful expression of what is seen,” said Linda Jacobson, program manager, UWRF Outreach and Continuing Education. “Participants will discover how to cultivate a willingness to present ideas, ask questions, rephrase, and think critically in their classroom community.”

According to Goldade, Visual Thinking Strategies (VTS) upon which this workshop is based, were developed as an art appreciation tool but have been shown to have a positive effect on both teachers and students.

Applying these strategies in the classroom helps students develop critical thinking skills that transfer to many subject areas from group discussion to individual writing, she said.

Advance registration is required and is available online at go.uwrf.edu/Montessori.

Fees for this workshop range from $39 to $79 with discounts available for early registrations and group registrations of five or more participants.

The fee includes instruction, lunch, materials and five professional development hours. Parking is free.

Participants who are interested in earning graduate credits with additional tuition and coursework outside of the workshop should contact Jacobson at 715-425-3190 or email linda.r.jacobson@uwrf.edu.