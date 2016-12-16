University's graduation is Saturday

A commencement concert by the River Falls Brass begins at 12:30 p.m.

Biology Professor Ian Williams will be recognized as the Distinguished Teacher.

Recipients of the Outstanding Service Award, the highest honor given to an individual or organization outside of UWRF, will also be recognized. This year's recipients are CHS Inc./CHS Foundation and the DeLonais Foundation.

Chancellor Dean Van Galen will confer degrees.

Presenting candidates for degrees are: Faye Perkins, interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs; Brad Caskey, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences; Dale Gallenberg, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Michael Fronmueller, dean of the College of Business and Economics; Michael Harris, interim dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies; and Wes Chapin, associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Graduate Studies.

For more information, call the Registrar's Office at 715-425-3342 or visithttps://www.uwrf.edu/Registrar/CurrentStudents/CommencementInformation/I....