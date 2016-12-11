The gala is from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center on campus. Stop in anytime. This is a free, child-friendly event.

Interested in seeing a dissecting microscope used for the study of live cancer cells?

How about viewing an innovative new saddle mount or taste the honey from hives studied by student researchers interested in rearing honey bee queens and creating sentinel apiaries?

Undergraduates from all disciplines have been involved in innovative research in subjects ranging from piglet health to GIS mapping to cutting-edge cancer research.

Students present their work at the URSCA Fall Gala through interactive displays, research posters, slide shows, short films, and art exhibits, in a lively and content-rich environment.

Student-made cheeses and sausage from Falcon Foods will be available for sampling along with other refreshments.

Throughout the year, UWRF fosters the development of student research skills through trainings and workshops; grant funding to conduct and present research; and local, state, and national dissemination opportunities.

Regularly scheduled trainings include workshops on research ethics, grant and proposal writing, research budgets, presentation skills, and research poster design.

UWRF undergraduates are encouraged to present their work at other state and national venues, such as Research in the Rotunda in Madison, UW System Symposium for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (at the University of Memphis in 2017), and at a range of discipline-specific conferences.

"UW-River Falls has long been recognized for the exceptional strength of its undergraduate research programming and opportunities, and we remain state and national leaders in this area," said Lissa Schneider-Rebozo, URSCA director.

The URSCA Fall Gala demonstrate the university's commitment to fostering hands-on learning and creative inquiry as early as a student's freshman year of college, Schneider-Rebozo said.

For more information, call the URSCA Office at 715-425-3902 or visithttps://www.uwrf.edu/URSCA/FallGala.cfm