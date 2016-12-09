Tech college alumni invited to become mentors

The CVTC Alumni Association has kicked off a new Alumni Mentoring program.

The program connects current CVTC students with CVTC alumni to promote personal and professional development through guidance, counseling and networking opportunities.

By becoming a mentor, CVTC alumni can share their own stories of success for others to emulate, find new networking opportunities and improve their own leadership skills while becoming an active part of the CVTC alumni community.

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor for a CVTC student, contact Holly Bembenek at 715-831-7299 or hbembenek@cvtc.edu. For more information, visit cvtc.edu/Alumni.

