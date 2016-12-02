That's the state's second highest category — four stars — out of five possible rankings.

Around the region, other school districts did well, too, many doing even better than River Falls:

New Richmond, 83.7 (five-star, Significantly Exceeds Expectations)

Hudson, 79.1 (four star, Exceeds)

Ellsworth, 77.3 (Exceeds)

Prescott, 77.0 (Exceeds)

St. Croix Central, 76.3 (Exceeds)

Spring Valley, 73.2 (Exceeds)

Somerset, 71.5 (three star, Meets Expectations)

Broken down by local schools, the state report card scores are:

Greenwood Elementary, 83.0 (five star, Significantly Exceeds Expectations)

Rocky Branch Elementary, 78.6 (four star, Exceeds)

Westside Elementary, 77.8 (four star, Exceeds)

Public Elementary Montessori, 69.4 (three star, Meets Expectations)

Meyer Middle School, 68.1 (three star, Meets)

High School, 74.2 (four star, Exceeds)

Renaissance Academy (Satisfactory Progress; different grading system for alternative schools, with either a “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” ranking)

The Wisconsin DPI report card for school districts measures four priority areas: 1) Student Achievement (English Language Arts and Math test scores); 2) Student Growth (in those subject areas); 3) Closing Gaps (Narrowing achievement and graduation gaps among various groups of students); 4) On-track and post-secondary readiness (Checks attendance, graduation rates and measures academic progress through the grade levels).

River Falls School District Academic Services Director Jennifer Peterson said the report card highlights what's being done right and what areas needs working on.

“Schools are also drilling down to individual student needs and finding ways to address all students, including tutoring opportunities, team time, after-school activities, reading group supports and personalized learning classrooms,” she said.

Peterson said the district's recent initiatives in “personalized learning” and “character education” and others should pay off in future report card grading.

“We are a district that exceeds expectations, but we are always looking for what we can do better,” she said.

For more on this story, see the Dec. 1 print issue of the River Falls Journal.