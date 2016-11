The River Falls High School Term one students of the term include: (back, from left) Alex Sather, James Relander, Nicholas Richie, Ben Dusek, Josh Langlois; (front, from left) Rachel Kelm, Ally Unger, Magna Ressler, and Muhammad Kamran. (Submitted photo)

River Falls High School has honored nine "Students of the Term" for term one. Each academic department has the opportunity to nominate a student for this honor, each term. Students are chosen based on many considerations including academic success.