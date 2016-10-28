Last year, two of those students — then-seniors Katee Belisle and Maddie Rowe — had an idea that would make helping other students and their families easier.

Groups like S.O.S. had been raising money for students in crisis as needed. But the fundraisers were unpredictable.

Instead, Rowe and Belisle suggested finding a way to have funds on hand for emergencies, without having to rely on such frequent fundraisers.

Though both girls have graduated, their idea hasn’t left RFHS. It’s now grown into it’s own organization: The Sunshine fund.

Though it’s now operating under the umbrella of the nonprofit local FORWARD Foundation, the Sunshine Fund is in the process of attaining its own 501(c)3 status.

Rowe and Belisle brought their idea to RFHS Principal Kit Luedtke last year. He liked the idea, and more students were brought into the group that eventually became the Sunshine Fund board.

The board now includes: Luedtke, sophomore Karl Linton (15), junior Shihab Adam (16), senior Lynsey Bilicke (17), senior Tessa Rayne (17), junior Macie VanNurden (16), sophomore Sarah Langlois (16), River Falls Municipal Utilities employee and Sunshine Fund Board Secretary Kristi Hartmon, Dick’s Hometown Liquor owner and Sunshine Fund President Michelle Rinehart, First National Bank employee and Sunshine Fund Board Treasurer Melissa Godden, and Reis Insurance employee and Sunshine Fund Board Vice President Pat Murphy.

Luedtke said one reason the adult board members were brought on was to mentor the students.

“To me, it’s inspiring to hear their passion to be able to help their peers,” said Godden, “Life Is tough, as we all know, but the fact that these kids care so much to be able to give back to other kids that are struggling, to me that’s inspiring as an adult, because we don't get to see that often.”

In order to give help out, the Sunshine Fund needs to get it first.

“We plan to have just a few yearly fundraisers,” said Rayne, “instead of, like, one every single month, or like two every single month.”

Recently, the Sunshine Fund has run a 50/50 raffle at home football games.

“We’ve also received donations from different organizations -- like for instance our last year’s graduating class decided to donate funds to the Sunshine Fund,” Luedtke said.

He said the FFA has also pledged $500 from their upcoming corn drive to the Sunshine Fund.

As the group is under the FORWARD Foundation’s “umbrella” right now, those donations are tax-deductible.

The group doesn’t just offer financial assistance. Luedtke said it could organize boots-on-the-ground help, such as help raking leaves or mowing lawns for a struggling family.

Board members are planning to get different student organizations involved in volunteering both finances and physical labor to other forms of support.

Board members said they all joined for different reasons, but all wanted to help others.

“In my heart, I know every single kid around this table is doing this because it’s the right thing to do,” Luedtke said. “They’re not doing this as a resume-builder...they could spend their time elsewhere, but they’re doing it because they do care.”

For VanNurden, the Sunshine Fund is a way to give back to a community that supported her during a difficult time.

“In second grade, I lost my sister,” she said. “I think just having all kinds of support from the people who...helped me...I think that it’d be awesome to give that back, and use our experiences and our abilities to help others.”

The Sunshine Fund finds students in need of assistance in a couple of ways. Luedtke, as principal, is often notified if students are facing personal crises.

People can also fill out a form on the River Falls Sunshine Fund Facebook page to either request assistance or nominate someone else for assistance.

There is also a donation form that can be filled out on the Facebook page. Links to the donation form and information, Facebook Page, and assistance request forms can also be found on the high school’s website, at www.rfsd.k12.wi.us/schools/high/.

The Sunshine Fund board has big plans for its future.

Though it’s just a fledgling group now, board members hope they’ll be a community household name in the future. They also hope to grow enough to be able to help others beyond the scope of the school district.