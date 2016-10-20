RFSD has an app for that

“We know that we have to go where people are, and they’re on their phones,” said Community Ed Director Monique Squire.

A big focus for the River Falls School District this year, as part of its strategic plan, is improving communications, community engagement and making greater efforts to "tell our story."

The new, free smartphone app will give parents and community members access to important information in an easy way, said Squire, who’s worked a lot on the school district’s communication efforts this year.

The app is a sort of one-stop shop, Squire said. It's features include calendars, lunch menus, athletics, top stories and a directory. It will also offer options for people to pay lunch bills from the app, and sign up for Community Ed classes, and pay for them too.

The app is currently being tested and will be released to the public next Monday, Oct. 24.