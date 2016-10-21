In alternating classrooms for about an hour they work together to make tug toys for dogs to donate to Hudson charity Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue.

On this particular morning, there’s a pile of donated shirts from the local Treasure's from the Heart secondhand store to be shredded and turned into chew toys for rescue dogs. The students are either on shirt-tearing duty, or partner up to braid the scraps into the toys.

"You get dogs (and) you get kids together that's always pretty much a win-win in terms of people wanting to help," said high school special education teacher Cece Gillis.

Gillis says that service learning is a huge part of the high school’s philosophy. She and Renaissance Academy Director Taryl Graetz have a history of working together to give back to the community.

"We have always had a partnership of volunteering and giving back," said Graetz who was herself formerly a teacher at RFHS.

Graetz says that at the academy they have a similar service learning mantra -- "In order to feel good about yourself, you have to bring joy to others."

The time spent together not only teaches everyone the importance of volunteer work, but it also gives the students the chance to just hang out with one another.

"We feel that the more that kids can be exposed to people from all different backgrounds the better it is for students," said Graetz.

It seems to be working.

The students in the room are talking and laughing with one another. The atmosphere is positive, and there are smiles on faces. Everyone seems to be enjoying their time together.

Graetz says that there are some elements of job training that the students benefit from by participating, but working as a volunteer can also act as a time of reflection.

"This is a way to learn a lot about yourself and then about service learning and giving back to others," she said.

The Renaissance Charter Academy caters to a “wide range of learners” who might not have had success in the mainstream system or just do better in a smaller school setting.

About eight of those students were there this past Friday morning.

Matthew Pettis is partnered with Kyle Huppert to make the toys.

"I feel very good about myself actually, it's a good thing to do," said Pettis.

He recalls seeing a commercial with shelter dogs that kept in his mind. The commercial, he says, showed that a lot of dogs aren’t able to make it out of shelters.

So Pettis’s goal for that day was to help dogs in need. "This will help get the dogs out of the shelter and find a good family," he said.

Four girls are working together on tug toys at another table. Bridget Parnell is braiding with her partner Jessica Ullom, and Keegan Jilek is working with Moyra Hand.

Parnell says that her goal today is "to make sure people are happy," and Hand says that she is able to "get to know other people." When asked if they both plan on continuing on with volunteer-work after high school they both say yes.

