Your local school district has emphasized laudable character traits in the classroom to its students for a solid six years.

Now students — and their chaperones — will fan out on the streets to promote this curriculum ideal to the community.

From 1-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, some 50 elementary, middle and high school students will visit about 100 River Falls businesses — from Kwik Trip on the south end to ShopKo on the north.

They will hand out “Leading With Character” posters to be displayed in store, shop and office windows, plus invitations to the second annual Community Character Education Breakfast Forum from 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the high school.

“We just want to extend the connection of character education that we've established in our schools to everyone in the community,” said Greenwood Elementary Principal Nate Schurman. “I think the concept has gone fantastically well in our schools, and we want to take it to another level.”

Schurman said students will benefit even more from character education instruction if they sense it “is being practiced throughout our city.”

For that to happen, he said, “community support is needed.” He added that the current campaign is meant to “build awareness of the school district's efforts and to promote character education within local businesses.”

Schurman said character education promotion “can help form a common bond between our schools and the community.”

If that happens, he said, River Falls — more than ever — will be known as a “place people want to educate their children and raise their families.”

Younger students, under supervision, will walk to businesses Oct. 21 to deliver the display posters and invitations.

High school students will likely drive. High school and middle school students may also buddy up to help chaperone grade school students. Teachers will also chaperone.

The Nov. 11 character education breakfast/forum invitation is an RSVP so the school district can make plans on how many guests to accommodate.