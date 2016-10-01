For the sixth consecutive year, UW-River Falls has been named one of the best colleges in the Midwest according to the nationally known education services company, The Princeton Review. UW-River Falls is one of 156 institutions in 12 Midwestern states and one of four University of Wisconsin System institutions deemed “Best in the Midwest.” The 156 colleges included in the "Best in the Midwest" list are located in 12 states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. UW-River Falls, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee are the four University of Wisconsin System institutions included in The Princeton Review's list of the "Best in the Midwest.” The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on several issues – from the accessibility of their professors to the quality of their science lab facilities – and answer questions about themselves, their fellow students, and their campus life.

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. For more information, visit www.princetonreview.com

"UW-River Falls has been recognized by The Princeton Review for the past six years. This is a testament to our mission of helping our students attain their full potential as critical thinkers, effective communicators, and leaders by providing engaged and integrated learning experiences," said UW-River Falls Chancellor Dean Van Galen.



Founded in 1874, UW-River Falls is located in a scenic community just 30 miles from downtown St. Paul, Minn. UW-River Falls students are empowered, beginning in their first semester, to participate in hands-on research, global travel, and collaborative learning with award-winning and caring faculty.