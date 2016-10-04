AAUW recognizes scholarship winner

Scholarship recipient and UWRF journalism major Tori Schneider was the featured speaker at the first AAUW meeting earlier this month. (Submitted photo)

The first River Falls AAUW branch meeting was held Sept. 13. Scholarship recipient Schneider was the featured speaker.

Schneider, a second-semester junior journalism major at UW-River Falls and chief photographer for the Student Voice campus paper, was the recipient of the branch's award to attend NCCWSL, The National Conference for College Women Student Leaders, at the University of Maryland last June.

The conference is designated as the premier conference for collegiate women leaders.

At the four-day conference there were opportunities to attend various workshops dealing with networking, leadership, pay equity and other relevant topics.

Moreover, Schneider was able to hear a number of "women of distinction" give inspiring presentations to motivate the many qualified student leaders attending.

Schneider shared her experience with AAUW branch members and guests at the first meeting of the year.

She was selected through an extensive application process that began last winter. The branch fundraising efforts provided money to support her and future recipients.

The Annual River Falls AAUW Book Sale is a main source of funding for this opportunity.

It's being held again this fall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14, and Oct. 20 and 21, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 22.

The sale will held at the storefront between Bo Jons Flowers, 222 N. Main St., and the River Falls Food Pantry.

Donation barrels to drop off books for the sale are available at Dick's Market and Family Fresh Market grocery stores.

Community donations and attendance at the sale are most welcome.