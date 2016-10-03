University dairy judging team takes third

From left, Coach Steve Kelm shown with Charlie Moore, Val Kramer, Tim Abrahamson and Trent Miller made up the UW-River Falls Dairy Judging Team. (Submitted photo)

The UW-River Falls Dairy Judging Team took third place overall at the 2016 All-American Invitational Dairy Cattle Judging Contest Sept. 19 in Harrisburg, Pa.

Thirteen universities competed in the collegiate division where team members judged 10 classes of cattle and gave oral reasons on five of the classes.

The top five individuals and teams were recognized.

The UWRF team placed just behind the teams from the University of Kentucky and the University of Minnesota. The UWRF team took first place in the collegiate division for Holsteins.

Representing UWRF was Tim Abrahamson of Lindstrom, Minnesota, Valerie Kramer of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Trent Miller of Spring Valley and Charlie Moore of Fennimore.

Abrahamson was the 4th high individual overall and Miller was the 5th high individual out of the 52 individual competitors.

Abrahamson, Kramer and Moore are all agricultural business majors and Miller is a dairy science major.

Steve Kelm, professor of dairy science and co-chair of the Animal and Food Science Department, coached the team.

Wisconsin was well represented in other divisions at the 2016 competition. The Wisconsin FFA team took first place in the FFA Division.

The team was coached by Gwen (Betzold) Dado of Amery, a 1986 graduate of the agricultural education program.

In the 4-H Division, Wisconsin was represented by a team from Dodge County and took second place in that division.

