U.S. News recognizes UWRF

U.S. News & World Report has named UW-River Falls a Best Regional University-Midwest, Top Public University-Midwest, and Best Undergraduate Business Program for 2017.

UWRF's most recent ranking appears in the U.S. News & World Report's 2017 edition of Best Colleges, released earlier this week.

The annual survey, released Sept. 13, assesses more than 18,000 U.S. based colleges and universities, of which 1,374 are ranked.

The institutions receive rankings based on some 15 measures of academic quality, including retention, graduation-rate performance, faculty resources, financial resources and alumni giving.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings are available a thttp://colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges.

The UW-River Falls profile is available at http://colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges/uw-river-falls-3923.

For more information, email beth.schommer@uwrf.edu