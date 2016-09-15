UW-River Falls gives out top teaching award

Ian Williams, professor of geology, is the recipient of the 2016 Distinguished Teacher Award at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, the highest award bestowed on campus.

Since its inception in 1965, 53 UWRF faculty have been honored with this award.

Nominations for the award are solicited from graduating seniors and recent graduates. This is the second university honor in just two years for Williams. In 2015, he was named the UWRF Adviser of the Year.

Williams, of River Falls, is a native of London, England. He has been involved in teaching as long as he can remember.

Williams' father, a physicist, who taught at several institutions in the United Kingdom, encouraged Williams in his desire to teach and, by example, showed him both the joy and responsibilities of the profession.

Williams was honored Tuesday, Sept. 13, during a reception on campus. A plaque of his likeness was added to the wall of UWRF Distinguished Teacher honorees in the Wyman Education Building.