Somalia-born Habibo Haji will be in River Falls next Thursday, Sept. 22, for three speaking engagements. All events are open to the public.

Today Haji is a registered nurse at the Mayo Clinic – an unlikely destination, considering how her life began.

When she was six months old, her mother brought her to live with her grandmother in a remote, primitive village in south central Somalia.

By age five, she was expected to take over for her grandmother herding the sheep and goats in the grasslands to fend off wild dogs, jackals, crocodiles at the river, and other young boys who would try to take advantage of her.

She lived through a civil war that threw her country into chaos with tribes fighting tribes and clans fighting clans.

At age 15, Haji ended up in world's largest refugee camp – Dadaab -- which can now claim to be the second largest city in Kenya with a half-million refugees.

Living there for three years, Haji cared for her younger brother and three sisters while living in a makeshift tent.

Fearing for her life at night from marauders, rapists, thieves and murderers, she also witnessed the severe malnutrition of those around her, especially the very young and the very old.

Luckily, she was selected to emigrate to the United States, which she did, by herself, with no relatives or friends, unable to speak the language and unfamiliar with Western culture.

Haji is described as an amazing woman -- “not without scars and tears, she has not only survived but thrived throughout her life and continues to do so.

“Her inner strength of spirit and sheer determination are an example and encouragement to all people, men and women alike. Her devotion to her three children is at the forefront of her life.

“Her relentless pursuit of education helped her achieve the “American Dream” in less than twelve years. This is her story.”

Haji's three Sept. 22 appearances are: