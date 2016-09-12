UW-River Falls to offer Entrepreneurial Training Program

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-River Falls will be offering an Entrepreneurial Training Program beginning Oct. 12 to prepare potential entrepreneurs to start their own business and owners of existing businesses to improve or grow their business.

The ten-week program will be held Wednesday evenings at the UWRF Hudson Center, 2501 Hanley Road, Hudson.

Topics will include: The Lean Start Up method, business plans, finances, record keeping, legal issues, marketing, social media and human resource topics.

Sessions will last from 6-8:30 p.m. and will include subject specialist guest speakers, instruction and coaching. At the end of the ten weeks, students will be prepared to write a comprehensive business plan.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is offering qualified applicants a grant to cover 75% of the cost of the course, reducing the cost to $250 for those that meet the grant requirements.

To register for the course and begin the grant application process, visithttp://www.wisconsinsbdc.org/riverfalls/attend/etp. Applications must be completed at least two weeks prior to the first class session.

For more information, email SBDC Consultant Katherine Fossler at katherine.fossler@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-0620.