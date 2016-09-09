UWRF corpse flower blooms for third time

The corpse flower at UW-River Falls began to blookm Thursday evening, Sept. 8. It had entered it's blooming cycle about two weeks ago. It's bloomed twice before, in August 2013, and October 2010.

The corpse flower opened Thursday night, and was closing by Friday morning, according to Dan Waletzko, greenhouse and field plot manager. He said the flower didn't open as fully this year as it had previously, and took a longer time to open. One side of the flower never completely opened, he said. He said he isn't sure why the plant didn't open fully, but speculated it could be realted to a few recent cloudly days and a brief period of colder weather in the middle of the week before it bloomed.

The UWRF titan arum or corpse flower seed was received from UW-Madison in 2001. A large rare flower named for its rotting flesh smell emitted as it blooms, the corpse flower has a blooming cycle that can span from several years to several decades. Typically, the bloom lasts only a few hours. The plant's rotten meat odor is strongest at night in order to attract carrion beetles and flies to pollinate it. The corpse flower at UW-River Falls is unique in that it has bloomed three times in the past six years with about three years between each bloom.

The public is welcome to visit the greenhouse to view (and smell) the flower. Regular hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The greenhouse will be open until 8 p.m. Friday.

Large groups are encouraged to call ahead as viewing space may be limited. The UWRF greenhouse is located behind the Agricultural Science building off S. 3rd Street. Those wishing to view the flower before the opening should park in metered parking lot J. The day of opening, after 4:30 p.m., lots G (south of Hathorn Hall) and H (south of Agricultural Science building and the Engineering Annex) will be open to the public.

A live stream and more information about the corpse flower can be found here.