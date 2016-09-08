Speaker: Climate change linked to homeowner insurance rates

The River Falls Municipal Utilities and its POWERful Choices program will host a presentation Thursday noon, Sept. 15, at City Hall, 222 Lewis St., called “The Impact of Climate Change on Homeowners and Property Insurance.”

For this presentation, lunch will be provided for those who attend. Afterward there will be a question-and-answer session.

The presenter is Mark Kulda, vice president of public affairs for the Minnesota Insurance Federation.

His presentation will be repeated later on Sept. 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 N. Third St.

Both presentations on this compelling topic are free and open to anyone to attend.