2011 RFHS graduate Tessa Coggio (second from left) poses for a photo with the family of a Syrian girl that she tutored while in Germany as a Fulbright Scholar. (Submitted photo)

When River Falls resident Tessa Coggio went to Germany early last September as a Fulbright Scholar, it wasn’t her goal to get fully absorbed in volunteering with Syrian refugees, "but I did," she said.

In fact, the Fulbright program had her abroad to work in English education at German schools, but the rapidly unfurling refugee crisis in the country had her wanting to contribute.

After receiving her undergraduate degree in German and International Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015, Coggio sought out a gap-year program to get her back to a country she has a history with.

The 23-year-old Coggio grew up in River Falls. She graduated from River Falls High School in 2011.

Her parents still live here, but when Coggio was younger, her father’s work took them to Germany.

That experience was an inspiration for her work with the refugees during this trip.

"Honestly that's what contributed to me wanting to help out with the refugees so much,” said Coggio, “I was an outsider who made Germany a home, and that's what a lot of these people are trying to do."

This time in the country, Coggio was there from September to the end of June, coordinating with the German school year.

Her work through Fulbright had her employed part time, and the program actively encouraged her to get involved within the community. For Coggio that meant helping out with meals at a refugee camp set up in a university gym and serving as a mentor.

"I knew I had a 10-month chunk of time that I was going to be there," said Coggio, who saw a wave of volunteers when she first arrived in the country, but then saw the unfortunate decline around the holidays. "I just knew this is a long-term thing and I have the time to commit to it, so I'm going to commit."

At the refugee camp, Coggio’s initial task serving meals quickly turned into an opportunity for impromptu German lessons.

With these German lessons, Coggio says she worked with all age groups and was happy to provide the people who are often stuck at the camps with nothing something productive to do.

She did notice a lot of frustration that the refugees had to endure.

Coggio describes the shelter as looking like a tornado shelter with scarce privacy. But the huge challenge for refugees was not knowing what the next day would bring.

"These people really don't have a lot of control over their situation, so that was hard to witness," said Coggio.

There were obvious language barriers, but overall she reports that she was happy to interact with the people and be able to help them.

"The hope is honestly with the children," said Coggio about the integration process. "Language is the key period."

Also while in Germany, Coggio volunteered with a program called Integration Through Education (translated into English), which works to provide integrated young adults with free tutoring. For Coggio though, her time in the program also included a kind of mentorship.

She was paired with a 15-year-old Syrian girl named Nataly. Nataly was able to ask Coggio questions like why her classmates weren't always kind to her and other things while getting tutoring in all subjects.

Coggio volunteered with the program for six months. She found it very rewarding to be able to have this kind of one-on-one impact with the young girl.

Coggio’s experience with refugees was not limited to her volunteer work at the German schools, which she said were in rural areas about the size of or smaller than River Falls and which she felt she could relate to.

"I felt even more motivated to incorporate some of those issues of diversity and integration and immigration into the classroom discussion," said Coggio about this connection.

In her time in Germany, Coggio was able to see small changes in how Syrian immigrants and the native Germans were able to relate to each other.

"It's going to be a long-term process, and it's going to need a lot of one-on-one interactions for there to be a tangible difference,” said Coggio.

By the end, though, Coggio was able to notice high-fives in the hallways and other gestures occur. “It was really heart-warming to see those small interactions take place."

Coggio will be returning to Germany after a brief break in River Falls for an internship where she’ll be able to see a different side of the immigration process in Germany.

As an intern working in the country’s congress, Coggio says that she’ll “definitely be keeping my eye, while I'm there, this time on the political side of the refugee situation."

Overall this experience has helped Coggio define what she wants to focus on in her career. "Working with the refugees has helped make that more concrete for me," said Coggio. "That's something I can see myself specializing in perhaps a little bit more."