Front, from left: Steph Fleming, Sam Schieffer, Nicole Feldmeier (Chaperone), Marika Hanson and Tessa Rayne . Middle, from left, are, Ali Hoyer , Isaac Gorres, Ali Klitgard, Emma Curtis, Sara Hildreth, Bitta Carlson, Kenna Frisch and Alyssa Larsen. Back, from left, are Michael Andersen, Michael Elbing, Nicole Smith, Dan Hoffman (Chaperone). Steve Schieffer (Chaperone) and Dana Craig. (Submited photo).

After 20 on-and-off years of trips with River Falls students abroad, high school science/biology teacher Dan Hoffman retired in spring 2016. Back by popular demand, it turned out that Panama was his last teaching destination.

“It started with this pamphlet that I read and I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to do this,’” said Hoffman remembering the inspiration behind the educational trips abroad.

He had found said pamphlet at an educators’ conference in 1996. Later that year he took four students to the Bahamas for snorkeling and spelunking. The trips only grew from there.

According to Hoffman, the next trip, to Belize, had 13 students on board. After that when the destination was Alaska, 24 students took part, cementing the popularity.

Hoffman and students have since traveled to the Amazon, the Galapagos and Costa Rica as well.

“For us one of the goals is to get them into some ecosystems that they haven’t been in,” said Hoffman about the science-themed voyages.

Another aim is exposure to people as well -- “It’s a cultural exchange,” Hoffman said.

As this was the year Hoffman was set to retire, it wasn’t certain that he would take students on another trip.

But according to Hoffman, parents called him to request that he do one final trip.

This year’s trip abroad included 17 students total -- with 10 from River Falls High School and seven from Amery High School.

The group departed for Panama on Aug. 2 to explore the vastly different geography for 10 days.

RFHS Junior Sara Hildreth saw the trip as a potential for adventure.

"I just wanted to really go somewhere I had never been" said Hildreth, who also noted that she had gotten a job specifically to pay for this trip.

She had Hoffman as a teacher before for two classes, and says her favorite subject in school is science so the trip was an ideal fit.

Seeing marine life like coral and exploring the mangroves was a particular highlight for Hildreth.

Her favorite memory, though, was actually a departure from modern luxuries. She and her bunkmates scouted out the best location for one of the cabins that they stayed at in, but it happened to be one of the worst to pick.

There was no air conditioning, and they had to sleep with windows open which entailed its own kind of excitement.

Rather than being upset by the experience, Hildreth saw it as a component of the adventure. "We just had a lot of fun with that," she said.

For current sophomore Dana Craig, this trip to Panama was a lifelong dream come true.

"I've been saving up to go to the rainforest since I was really really little," said Craig, who estimates that she started gathering those funds when she was six years old.

So unsurprisingly Craig says that one of her favorite parts of the trip was a 7.5 mile hike.

“I had the most fun when we were in the middle of the jungle," she said, adding this was her first time outside of the United State.

Craig sees a career around science as a part of her future.

"When I grow up I would like to be a lawyer and argue biological cases." said Craig. "This was a cool experience to get to be introduced to that."

For the complete story, see the Sept. 8 print issue of the River Falls Journal.