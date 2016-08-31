All aboard for another year
River Falls students return to school on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Transporting many of them to class in the morning and taking them home safely in the afternoon will be the school district's nearly 30 bus drivers.
All the drivers went through orientation Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, before hitting the road later in the week. The bus drivers heard a speaker talk about “driver distraction” and listened to a presentation by police liaison officer Chris Gottfredsen called “Safe Driving & Handling Behavior Problems.”