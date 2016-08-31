Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    All aboard for another year

    By rfjnews Today at 3:08 p.m.
    Shown , from left: Wayne Warnke, Brad Ducklow, Phil Conklin, Jon Smits, Blair Conklin, Chris Carley, Raymond (Sketch) Gustafson, Elizabeth Claflin, Jeff Linehan, Nell Henry, Rachael Walker, Kim Olson Alton, Eric Starr, Holly Kaeder, Amy Janovec, Mary Waters, Todd Decker, Holly Ness, Dennis Hildreth, Wayne Bredahl, Nan Lambert, Kathy Smith, Troy Mlynarczyk, Chris Collins, Doug Steiner, Jackie Cobian, Barbara Anderson and George Kanavati. (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

    River Falls students return to school on Thursday, Sept. 1.

    Transporting many of them to class in the morning and taking them home safely in the afternoon will be the school district's nearly 30 bus drivers.

    All the drivers went through orientation Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, before hitting the road later in the week. The bus drivers heard a speaker talk about “driver distraction” and listened to a presentation by police liaison officer Chris Gottfredsen called “Safe Driving & Handling Behavior Problems.”

    Explore related topics:NewseducationEducationk12River Fallssocial
    Advertisement