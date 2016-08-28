Bauer, Maplethorpe appointed to CVTC Board

EAU CLAIRE -- Two new members of the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board of Trustees come from the western side of the CVTC district.

Paul Bauer is an employer member from Ellsworth and Cheryl Maplethorpe is an additional member from River Falls. They were welcomed to the board last month at the reorganizational meeting that also involved election of board officers for the new fiscal year.

Maplethorpe is a retired higher education professional with a doctorate in Higher Education Policy and Administration from the University of Minnesota. A former teacher and counselor, Maplethorpe has worked for the University of Iowa, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education and Globe Education Network.

“My entire career has been in the service of students as they pursue higher education,” Maplethorpe said. “Now that I have retired I want to continue to serve students. I feel particular affinity for low-income and academically challenged students and when I was with the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, I established task forces for immigrants and foster and homeless students.”

Bauer has been CEO of the Ellsworth Co-op Creamery since 2008. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in Agriculture Business, Bauer also worked as controller for Burnett Cheese Cooperative and vice president of the Antigo Cheese Company. Bauer served as a member of the Antigo School Board, and in director positions with the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association and the American Dairy Products Institute. He also serves as a member of the CVTC Foundation Board of Directors. Bauer is vice president of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce board and is co-chairman of the community’s Cheese Curd Festival.

Bauer and Maplethorpe were appointed to three-year terms on the board. By law, the board consists of two employers, two employees, three additional members, one school district administrator and one elected official who holds a state or local office.

At the organizational meeting, the board elected Colleen Bates of Eau Claire as chair, Paul Schley of Cornell as vice chair, Gwen Southard of Eau Claire as secretary and Russell Ratsch of Neillsville as treasurer.