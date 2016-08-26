As part of a summer tradition, faculty and staff at UW-River Falls have been welcoming and registering new students for the fall semester.

However, with the largest incoming freshman class the university has seen in five years, this summer has felt a little different.

For the 2016-17 school year, UWRF will have a freshman class in excess of 1,200, as well as about 450 transfer students. The fall 2016 freshman class also boasts the highest average ACT scores the university has recorded in the past 15 years.

“Increasing the size of our freshman class by more than 15% while strengthening the overall academic profile is quite the accomplishment – especially in our competitive recruitment environment,” said Sarah Egerstrom, UWRF executive director of admissions and new student & family programs.

As part of its strategic plan, the university has developed new academic programs that fulfill both student interest and the needs of the Wisconsin workforce, with the most recent addition being an undergraduate degree program in neuroscience.

Incoming students can look forward to the 2017 opening of the $63.5 million Falcon Center to support its health and human performance program, as well as recreation, wellness and athletics.

UWRF also continues to focus on global initiatives and innovative partnerships with regional businesses.

“We are excited that more students are selecting UWRF as their college of choice,” Chancellor Dean Van Galen said. “Thanks to the great work of our faculty and staff, we continue to provide a high-quality experience with unique opportunities for undergraduate research, study abroad, internships, and other impactful experiences.”

For more information about enrollment or about admission to UWRF, email sarah.r.egerstrom@uwrf.edu.