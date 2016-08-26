The start of the 2016-17 school year is near. River Falls School District Superintendent Jamie Benson says parents and students will likely notice the theme of “personalized learning” in many initiatives.

The term refers to efforts to teach, as much as time permits, more individually, taking into account each student's needs, learning styles and interests.

“You take their prior knowledge and build with a scaffolding around that,” Benson said.

Interestingly, the superintendent said that the teaching of personalized learning will be just as individualized among teachers – some will have different methods and strategies, depending on what works best for each teacher.

Benson added that even with personalized learning, levels of academic competence that students must achieve at each grade level remain constant.

Benson broke down a list of new things people will see in the school district for 2016-17.

Elementary

For the grade schools, a shift to some personalized, flexible new classrooms.

These “will explore and pilot new classroom space, equipment, and furniture arrangement,” Benson said. “Everything from stand-up desks, small-group work stations, new tech-device options, and co-teaching/shared classrooms.”

Benson called these “new learning approaches.” They go along with more flexibility to how classroom space is used, versus the old models of desks arranged in the same rows all day.

“Teachers have also researched related instructional approaches, developed new lesson plans, updated curriculum, studied ways to integrate new tech-tools, and visited other schools to gain new ideas of how to increase their approach to personalized learning,” Benson said.

The piloted Junior Kindergarten, held at Rocky Branch, also begins. Benson said this will be an “intermediate step for about 18 students” who need a chance “to grow emotionally, physically and socially” to prepare for all-day kindergarten next year.

Middle School

Benson mentioned two key items:

Interdisciplinary expansion: A few teachers are working on cross-curricular units of study to connect learning around specific thematic units.

Youth Leadership River Falls: A group of 12 eighth graders will take a leadership seminar similar to the adult version conducted for years by the River Falls Chamber of Commerce. The chamber will partner with this five-part series of student leadership activities around the city.

High School

Benson said “grading for learning” continues to advance for academic assignments.

“In other words, 'failure is not an option' for students,” Benson said. “Late work, participation, make-up of failed tests, re-teaching and motivating students to 'want to learn' will be a premier focus.”

Benson said there be increasing emphasis on vocational/tech skill and career-based learning at both the high school and the alternative Renaissance Academy.

“We will continue to support students with career planning for not only college-bound students but also those who have interest in technical trades as well,” he said.

Benson said there will be a roll out of the “all-inclusive Booster Club” that's intended to be a boost for all athletic programs.

“This unified approach will enhance and support the coaches and players in all sports programs,” he said. “While individual teams may still advocate for support, this new district-wide Booster approach will also build on Wildcat pride among our entire sport program.”

