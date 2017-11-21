A kangaroo, or ... ?

A caller reported Nov. 12 that a kangaroo was spotted on a deck at W6412 Lake Pepin Blvd. in Bay City. Deputies went there and found a fox hiding under the deck. The complainant was told the fox would leave overnight.

Arrest follows call in Ellsworth

Deputies responded at 1:57 a.m. Nov. 11 to 305 W. Main St. in Ellsworth for a drunken disorderly woman. The woman was arrested and jailed.

Car vs. deer calls

Deputies stopped for a deer struck by a vehicle Nov. 6 at 450th Street and Highway 29. A third party reportedly stopped and shot the deer. That person left and was not identified.

Officers responded Nov. 7 to a crash after a car struck a deer at 280th Avenue and Highway 10 in Plum City. A man went to the scene to help a woman involved in the crash. The man was later arrested on suspicion of bail jumping related to a no-contact order.

Fight reported in River Falls

Deputies assisted River Falls police at 6:56 a.m. Nov. 8 at 819 S. Wasson Lane for a female involved in a fight. The female was later transported by EMS.

Hager City sign vandalized

A caller reported Nov. 9 that the Hager City welcome sign was vandalized with black paint.

Fire in Elmwood

Deputies assisted firefighters at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 10 with a chicken coop on fire at N6631 110th St. in Elmwood.

Boy wants mom arrested for making him do chores

A deputy responded Nov. 11 to a Plum City home after a boy sought to have his mother arrested for making him vacuum. The deputy spoke with the boy and his mother. He was told to help with the household chores.

Loose dog complaint

Deputies responded to a call of a white poodle and a great Dane running around around a neighborhood Nov. 6 on 1307th Street in Prescott. The dogs' owners were advised of multiple reports in the past and told to keep better track of the animals.

Miscellaneous

• Officers responded Nov. 6 at N8275 965th St. in River Falls for an unwanted person. Deputies learned the incident involved a neighbors' dispute.

• A deputy was called at 10:03 p.m. Nov. 7 to an establishment at N6499 Highway 63 in Beldenville, where an intoxicated man was being problematic and attempting to drive. A deputy helped find the man a ride.

• A deputy discovered eight small bags containing lawn waste dumped Nov. 9 on the west side of County Road VV in Hager City. The highway department was notified.

• A deputy responded Nov. 10 to a report of a confused female pedestrian on Highway 29 in Spring Valley. The woman, a dementia patient, was found and returned to her family.

• A deputy on patrol at 10:36 a.m. Nov. 11 found an unopened gun safe in a box at Highway 65 and 610th Avenue in Beldenville.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Kyle J. Westberg, 29, Arkansaw, struck a deer in the roadway at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 4 on County Road ZZ in the town of Union. The driver was not injured.

• Vehicle driven by Danielle M. Komroe, 21, Arkansaw, crashed into mailboxes on the side of the road before over-correcting and spinning out at 8:42 p.m. Nov. 5 on Highway 10 in Prescott. She was not injured and told police the crash occurred when she fell asleep at the wheel.