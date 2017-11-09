New Richmond man charged in pot case

According to the latest felony charge, Alexander is accused of selling pot to an informant during a May 18 controlled drug buy.

A criminal complaint states New Richmond police arranged for the informant to buy a quarter-pound of marijuana from Alexander at a New Richmond bar. The informant allegedly told police that Alexander had previously made one-pound deals for $2,800 and that $700 would cover the quarter-pound purchase.

Officers watched from a distance as the informant met Alexander and another man, identified in the complaint as New Richmond resident Kevin M. Green, at Huey's Bar before going somewhere else. Green, 34, faces a felony marijuana charge in a separate case from May.

The informant returned from the alleged transaction and told officers they'd gone to Green's apartment next to the bar. The complaint states the informant referred to Green's place as a "stash house."

Police learned Alexander went into Green's bedroom and brought out a large backpack. According to the charging document, Alexander reached in and pulled out a quarter-pound bag of pot.

The informant told police Alexander also showed him a one-pound bag of pot that the informant termed "crappy weed," the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the informant was concerned about two assault rifles spotted inside the apartment and comments Alexander allegedly made about the possible consequences of being "raided."

Among the charges Alexander faces are two felony counts stemming from a Dec. 16, 2014, raid at his New Richmond home. The raid occurred after Alexander allegedly sold a pound of pot in a controlled buy.

Authorities allegedly found more than two pounds of pot while executing a search warrant on the home.

Alexander's next court hearing on the latest charges is set for Nov. 15.