According to documents filed in court last week, the woman went into her Birkmose Park Street home at about 2 a.m. Oct. 28 and spotted things out of place in the kitchen and heard music playing. She went outside and flagged down a Hudson police officer who, along with another officer, went into the house and found a man inside.

Prosecutors later charged the man, 36-year-old Timothy Storm Acker, with burglary and two counts of misdemeanor joyriding. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman ordered Acker held on $2,500 cash bond at his initial appearance Oct. 31.

According to a criminal complaint:

Officers arrested Acker at gunpoint and asked him what he was doing there.

"Trying to squat," the complaint states he responded.

Acker told police he'd been there about a week. He admitted to eating food there — soup, carrots, eggs, English muffins, candy, soda and grapefruit — and driving a car parked at the house.

He told police he'd ridden his bicycle to Hudson from Eau Claire and was having "a mid-life crisis," the complaint states.

Police later had the resident inspect the house. She said vodka and tequila bottles were nearly empty and an unknown "rubber ducky" was found in a bedroom. Acker later admitted to drinking the booze and cashing in change he found in the house that he used to buy gas and a pack of cigarettes.

According to court records, Acker's criminal history stretches back to 1999, when he was convicted of misdemeanor retail theft. His convictions include a 2015 no-contest plea in Eau Claire County to substantial domestic battery and felony intimidation of a victim. He most recently pleaded guilty in 2016 in Eau Claire County to misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

Acker is set to be arraigned on the charges Thursday, Nov. 9.