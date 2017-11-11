Tickets follow near-miss with deputy

A sheriff's investigator reported at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 1 that he was nearly struck head-on in traffic by an oncoming vehicle. Deputies responded and issued the offending driver several citations.

Pumpkins draw interest from drink-toting men

A deputy on patrol at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 5 encountered three males walking across Highway 10 in Prescott with open intoxicants. The men told the deputy they wanted to check out the pumpkins across the road. They were warned about possessing open intoxicants in the public roadway.

Thermostat setting raises tempers

Deputies responded Nov. 5 to a home on 965th Street in River Falls for a disagreement between two tenants arguing over the heat setting. Officers were called back later in the day to the same apartment for a similar issue. The tenants were told to take the matter up with the landlord.

Cacophony confined to car curse-out

Officers responded Oct. 31 to a property on 830th Avenue in River Falls after receiving a call where yelling was heard in the background. A check of the scene revealed the noise was coming from a man swearing while working on a vehicle.

Traffic-related arrests

• Deputies responded at 5:36 p.m. Oct. 30 to W1233 County Road G in Elmwood for a single-vehicle rollover crash. No injuries were reported, though the driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• A deputy on patrol at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 4 stopped a vehicle at 690th Street and County Road C in Bay City for no front license plate, defective plate lights and operating left of center. The driver was arrested for multiple warrants.

• Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 5 690th Street and Highway 29 in River Falls for a two-vehicle crash. Multiple people were hospitalized. A man was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Warrant arrest in Prescott

Deputies assisted Prescott police Oct. 30 in finding a man with a felony warrant at 568 S. Locust St. The man, found in possession of methamphetamine, was turned over to Prescott officers.

Crashes in Bay City, Ellsworth

• A vehicle struck a deer at 7:21 p.m. Oct. 31 in Highway 35 traffic in Bay City. The crash caused the vehicle to go into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a second vehicle. No injuries were reported.

• Officers responded at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1 to County Road KK and Highway 63 in Ellsworth for a single-vehicle rollover crash. The vehicle's driver and occupants were taken to River Falls Area Hospital.

• Deputies responded at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 1 to 620th Street and County Road V in Ellsworth for a vehicle in a ditch. The vehicle was found in a creek, where it was towed.

Dead snow owl found roadside

A dead snow owl was recovered on the shoulder of the road Oct. 31 along County Road QQ in Prescott. The animal's remains were turned over to the Department of Natural Resources.

Suspicious items found

Suspected drug items and social security cards were reported found Nov. 1 at a home on Lake Pepin Boulevard in Bay City. Deputies attempted to find the owners of the social security cards, which were later confiscated for safe keeping.

Houseboat fire in Hager City

Deputies assisted firefighters with a houseboat fire at 9:04 p.m. Nov. 1 at N671 825th St. in Hager City. The boat's resident wasn't injured. The fire remained under investigation but did not appear criminal.

Arrest in Ellsworth

Deputies were called at 1:27 a.m. Nov. 5 to 257 Piety St. in Ellsworth for a possible domestic disturbance after receiving an open 911 call. An officer arrived to find a male leaving the house who admitted to being involved in a domestic. He was later arrested for a probation hold and on suspicion of another charge. Deputies returned to the house later that night after receiving a report of methamphetamine being found in the suspect's car.

Miscellaneous

• Tires were reportedly slashed Oct. 30 on a vehicle at N2689 770th St. in Hager City. No suspects.

• A purse was reported stolen Oct. 30 from a vehicle at 301 Cherry Ave. in Plum City.

• A Verizon Wireless customer reported Nov. 2 that his phone had been hacked and that the number was being used to call a young girl in Elmwood. The child's mother was apprised of the situation.

• An Ellsworth woman reported receiving harassing phone calls and graphic voice mails from an unknown man Nov. 2.

• Workers at a business at W4890 Highway 29 in Spring Valley reported Nov. 4 that a vehicle had been parked on the property for more than a week. Inspection of the vehicle revealed its rear license plate had been altered with a marker. The plate was seized and attempts were made to reach the vehicle's registered owner.

• Deputies assisted Prescott police Nov. 6 at 1028 Borner St. for reports of a resident telling neighbors he was possessed by the devil.