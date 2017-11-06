Former Hudson DMV worker accused of forgery, theft

A state Department of Revenue investigation revealed 35-year-old Golia Xiong was responsible for altering 37 documents she handled while working last year at a private Department of Motor Vehicles business on Hanley Road, according to charges filed in St. Croix County Circuit Court last month.

St. Croix County prosecutors charged Xiong with one count of felony theft and four counts of felony forgery. She appeared Thursday, Oct. 26, for a preliminary hearing that was reset for a November date.

According to a criminal complaint, a special agent for the revenue department began investigating Xiong in May after a review of records from October 2016 to January revealed 37 title and registration documents had been altered. The forgeries resulted in $4,519 in stolen funds, according to the charging document.

Eau Claire police interviewed Xiong in September at her home, where she allegedly admitted to falsifying documents "two to three times" on the job and pocketing the difference — about $150, she estimated. The complaint states Xiong told police a family member of hers who didn't work at the DMV would come in, ring up customers, alter their license and registration renewals and then steal those funds.

Xiong returns to court Nov. 21 for a preliminary hearing.