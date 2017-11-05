Suspected meth, mushrooms found in Baldwin home

Baldwin police executed the search warrant at 5:42 p.m. Oct. 25 at 1270 Main St., where they arrested 35-year-old resident Jessica B. Clements.

St. Croix County prosecutors charged Clements with felony meth possession, along with eight misdemeanor drug-related charges. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham ordered her to post a $1,500 cash bond at her initial appearance Oct. 26.

According to a criminal complaint:

Baldwin police found Clements on a deck at the house during the raid. Asked if there were drugs in the house, Clements told police, "it's all in my room." She admitted meth was there.

Asked if there was a lot of meth there, she asked, "well, what is a lot?" An officer replied by asking about amounts up to 10 grams.

"Oh, more than that," the complaint states Clements replied, adding that it was for personal use.

A search of her room turned up a digital scale with suspected meth residue on it, along with 3.4 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 16.4 grams of meth, marijuana wax, a mirror with cocaine residue and a bottle containing prescription medication. A baggie found elsewhere in the room contained 18.2 grams of meth.

A search of another room turned up jars of suspected psychedelic mushrooms spores, a dehydrator device and a large plastic tote sealed with plastic containing two arm holes sealed with rubber gloves. Also found there was a paper bag containing rubber gloves, masks and filter, along with another bag containing a lamp, Vermiculite, crushed oyster shells, plastic wrap and tinfoil.

Clements confirmed the illegal mushrooms found in her room but denied the jars found in the other room were used for growing the mushrooms.

Officers later searched Clements' phone and found images in her photo gallery that appeared to depict growing psychedelic mushrooms in the bag containing the lamp and oyster shells. Those, along with other suspicious photos, were in a folder labeled "micrology."

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Friday, Nov. 2.