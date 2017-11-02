Father, infant daughter found dead in Baldwin

Jeffrey Long died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. Authorities were called to the scene at 4:40 p.m. Efforts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful.

A preliminary autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office did not reveal a cause or manner of death for the baby girl — pending toxicology and microscopic testing results. An initial report of a gun wound to the child later proved inaccurate; no internal or external trauma was found on the baby.

Jeffrey Long’s manner of death was determined to be suicide, according to Krueger.

The incident was considered isolated “and no immediate danger to the public was present,” Krueger said.

The chief confirmed the woman who made the discovery was the child’s mother. He said “she has a great support team” around her.

Investigation continues into the case, including Jeffrey Long’s activities on Oct. 31. Krueger said officers have yet to determine “what went on that day” with Jeffrey Long and how long he was at the home.

Neighbors interviewed by police didn’t report anything out of the ordinary that day, Krueger said.

“We don’t have a clear answer on the timeline,” he said.

Krueger said the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to investigate the deaths.

Baldwin police were assisted at the scene by Baldwin Area EMS, Hammond police, the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.