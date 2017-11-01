Problematic hunters

• A deputy on patrol at 6:16 p.m. Oct. 26 witnessed multiple duck hunters shooting after legal shooting hours at Pepin Street and Lake Pepin Boulevard in Bay City. Information was passed along to a game warden.

• A hunter found trespassing on 720th Street land in Beldenville was warned after being found on private property.

Missing woman found 10 miles from home

Deputies were called Oct. 28 to help find an elderly woman with dementia who went missing from her Spring Valley home. She was found about 10 miles away. She was reportedly in good condition when found.

Scam calls

• An Ellsworth complainant reported Oct. 25 that he was called by someone with a foreign accent warning him to report to jail or to call a law firm.

• A Spring Valley caller reported Oct. 26 that he had sent money to an entity he now believes is a fake business in India.

Fires reported

• Deputies assisted Lund Fire and EMS Oct. 24 at W3201 160th Ave. in Maiden Rock with a combine fire. The combine operator wasn't injured.

• Deputies were called to assist River Falls firefighters Oct. 25 with a fire near a beach at N8775 1250th St. It was discovered someone was burning a leaf pile.

• Deputies responded at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 26 to N4960 450th St. in Ellsworth for a skid steer on fire.

Great Dane on the run

A Great Dane dog, spotted Oct. 29, had been reportedly running the streets of Maiden Rock since the previous night. Deputies attempted contacting the dog's owner. The dog was last seen headed north on Highway 35 toward a bank.

Suicide attempts

Deputies took two suicide-attempt reports within 10 minutes Oct. 29 — one in Plum City, the other in River Falls. About 15 minutes later, an Ellsworth female called to report she had cut herself.

Traffic trouble

A deputy on patrol Oct. 24 stopped a vehicle for no front license plate, failure to signal and operating left of center at 747th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Miscellaneous

• A caller reported Oct. 23 that numerous trees were cut on top of bluffline property on 860th Avenue in Hager City. The trees, left lying on the ground and presenting a reported safety issue, were felled without one property owner's knowledge.

• Officers took an assault report Oct. 25 at N1438 790th St. in Hager City. Several people were interviewed.

• A deputy checked Oct. 27 on an area along County Road QQ in Prescott after a report of a suspicious man approaching a home, where he asked for a spare tire. The man wasn't found.