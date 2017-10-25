Jury deliberates on alleged puppy mill case

“This case all comes down to real basics,” Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich said Wednesday during closing arguments. “Food, shelter, water, air and the treatment these Labradors received.”

Froelich highlighted photographic evidence and testimony from a veterinarian the state claims prove Stuart Earl West mistreated four dozen dogs found on his property in 2016.

Defense attorney Keith Belzer said that while West’s beliefs on raising dogs may be controversial, they are not criminal. He also called into question the bias of members of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals who testified during the trial.

Belzer suggested jurors look at the facts of the case devoid of feelings.

Pierce County deputies executed a search warrant April 22, 2016, at West's property after a prospective dog buyer called in a complaint following a visit to the facility. Authorities seized 48 yellow Labradors.