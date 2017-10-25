Homicide investigation leads to River Falls complex
A St. Paul homicide led authorities to a River Falls apartment Sunday, where tactical officers were deployed.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Unit (ERU) responded just before noon Oct. 22 at 1495 Riverside Drive. Sheriff Scott Knudson said the ERU call-out, which did not result in any arrests, was related to a St. Paul incident.
St. Paul Police Department public information officer Steve Linders said the River Falls incident stemmed from the Oct. 21 murder of Dahwan D. Littles, shot to death in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.
"Through the course of the investigation, our officers were led to believe that someone with some involvement in the case was in the area" of River Falls, Linders said.
He said a woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder but "we are still looking for other suspects."
While the homicide investigation remains active, Linders said there are "no plans to take any more action" in the River Falls area.