Homicide investigation leads to River Falls complex

St. Paul Police Department public information officer Steve Linders said the River Falls incident stemmed from the Oct. 21 murder of Dahwan D. Littles, shot to death in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

"Through the course of the investigation, our officers were led to believe that someone with some involvement in the case was in the area" of River Falls, Linders said.

He said a woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder but "we are still looking for other suspects."

While the homicide investigation remains active, Linders said there are "no plans to take any more action" in the River Falls area.