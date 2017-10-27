River Falls police: Taxi fraud and a broken window

Arrests

• Bradley J. Hetchler, 26, River Falls, was arrested for a warrant at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 14. River Falls police were asked to pick up Hetchler on a felony department of corrections warrant. He was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail.

• Moses Lee Sheffel, 22, homeless, was arrested under a felony arrest warrant on Oct. 20. He had allegedly stolen chicken from Family Fresh Market two days prior. When he was approached by police while sitting on the patio outside Family Fresh, he allegedly said, "Is this about the chicken I stole the other day?" When police arrested Sheffel for the theft, dispatch reported he had warrants for disorderly conduct, burglary and larceny from St. Croix and Washington counties. An Apple laptop found in Sheffel's possession had been reported stolen by Somerset police. Multiple stolen items were allegedly found in Scheffel's backpack. He was arrested and taken to St. Croix County Jail.

Juvenile fight

A River Falls juvenile was detained for disorderly conduct at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 14. River Falls Police were called to the 2000 block of Williams Avenue for a report of a fight between two juveniles, who had been separated. The two juveniles had allegedly gotten into an argument and one started throwing punches. One juvenile allegedly had the other by the hair and was trying to punch her when they were separated. That juvenile was taken to Eau Claire County Juvenile Detention Center.

Traffic trouble

• A River Falls juvenile was cited $98.80 for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign after a traffic stop at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. The juvenile was driving southbound on Wasson Lane and stopped at the stop sign on Wasson Lane and Cascade Avenue. The juvenile reportedly looked left and right and did not see any cross traffic before driving into the intersection where he struck another vehicle that had no stop sign.

• Demetrius Dion Pearson, 38, River Falls, was cited $200 for operating without a valid license, second offense, after a traffic stop at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. Police observed Pearson's vehicle driving west on Cemetery Road near Wasson Lane. During a license plate check, police saw the vehicle owner's Wisconsin driver's license was suspended and a previous citation for operating without a valid license. When pulled over, Pearson allegedly admitted to not having a license. He was cited and a courtesy ride to his residence.

• Rachel L. McDonough, 37, River Falls, was cited $98.80 for failure to slow for a flashing yellow sign at 8:17 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20. A witness reported that McDonough drove by a stopping school bus without stopping or slowing down, as required by law.

Wrong area code

Police were called to Shooter's Pub at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20 where Alexander Ray Byers, 20, Rockford, Minnesota, had used a fake ID to enter the establishment and attempted to purchase alcohol with it. Bar staff asked Byers what the area code for Springfield, Ohio was — the address listed on the fake ID — and Byers reportedly responded "715." He then left his fake ID and his debit card with the bar owner. Police called Byers to the station to retrieve the debit card. When he arrived, police also issued him a $187 citation for ID card violation.

Basketball bruises child

A River Falls juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct after an incident at 7:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20. The juvenile allegedly picked up a basketball that had gotten away from a group of kids. When a child went to pick it up, the juvenile allegedly did not pass the ball pack, but hit the student in the eye, giving the other student a bruise and making the eye area swell. The juvenile reportedly apologized but was given a $98.80 citation due to an alleged history of violence toward other students.

Thefts

• An iPad was reported stolen from a UPS drop box on Friday, Oct. 13. The iPad had been placed in the drop box to be mailed to a company that recycles iPads and iPods, and a refund was to be sent back. UPS informed the owner of the iPad that the company had not received the package from the drop box.

• A "Friends of the Kinni" sign was reported stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Hamilton Drive. The owner said this is the second time a sign had been stolen from his yard; the first was not reported.

• An individual allegedly stole items from the Family Fresh health and beauty section on Oct. 17 at about 9 p.m.