Arrests

• Deputies responded Oct. 17 to N673 825th St. in Hager City for a woman with felony warrants. She was found and arrested for two Illinois warrants. She was also suspected of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

• Deputies went to 165 Susan St. in Ellsworth Oct. 17 for a man with multiple warrants from Pierce and St. Croix counties. He was arrested.

• Jail officials requested a deputy respond Oct. 17 to W7960 370th Ave. in Ellsworth for a home monitoring violation. A person there was arrested and jailed.

• Deputies responded Oct. 18 to Baldwin hospital to take custody of an inmate who had been out on furlough. The inmate was taken back into custody and jailed.

Traffic trouble

• A deputy on patrol Oct. 17 watched a vehicle stop in front of several buildings near 190th Avenue and County Road U in Plum City. It was later determined the driver was lost. A deputy provided directions.

• A deputy responded Oct. 18 to 757th Avenue in River Falls for a driving complaint. The driver was informed of proper road etiquette and told any further complaints could result in tickets.

• A deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle that indicated its registered owner had a revoked license Oct. 18 on Highway 72 in Elmwood. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock and bail jumping.

• Deputies helped with traffic control Oct. 20 while a highway department truck was removed from a ditch on 825th Street in Hager City.

• A deputy took a report Oct. 20 of a driver swerving and crossing traffic lanes near County Road J and Highway 63 near Martell. The deputy spoke to the driver, who said he needed rest after working two jobs. He was warned about the infractions and told not to return to the road until after he was better rested.

• A deputy on patrol Oct. 21 stopped a car without a front license plate. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession, operating without a license-second offense and failure to stop for an officer.

River Falls domestic leads to arrest

Deputies responded at 1:29 a.m. Oct. 22 to N8273 965th St. in River Falls for a physical domestic report. Entry doors at a home across the street were found forced open. The suspect came to the house where deputies were. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation and suffocation and property damage.

Cat struck with buckshot

Deputies spoke with someone Oct. 21 at a 610th Avenue property in rural Ellsworth where a complainant reported a cat was struck by buckshot.

Missing dog draws concern

A caller on County Road S in Maiden Rock reported a possible dognapping Oct. 17. It was determined the dog had gotten loose. The dog was later found.

Miscellaneous

• Officers took a trespassing report Oct. 17 on 497th Avenue in Prescott, where a caller reported someone set up a tent without permission. A check of the situation revealed it was a deer blind set up with permission.

• Multiple deputies responded Oct. 18 to N5547 County Road E in Prescott for a domestic-related complaint. Deputies were unable to contact the suspect.

• Multiple deputies assisted Prescott police at 11:58 a.m. Oct. 19 at 137 Front St.

• Deputies responded Oct. 21 to N8283 965th St. in River Falls for a threats complaint. People were interviewed and separated for the night.

• A caller reported Oct. 22 that a man was threatening people on horseback along 1060th Street in River Falls.