Pierce County Sheriff's blotter: Glitter bomb in mailbox

Person posing as cop in Hager City

A caller reported Oct. 12 that someone posing as a deputy showed up at a home on Highway 10 in Hager City. It was confirmed that no on-duty deputies were attempting contact with the woman in question at that time. Nothing out of the ordinary was found by deputies when they checked the area.

Road rage incidents

• A road-rage incident was reported at 9:48 a.m. Oct. 13 at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City. Deputies were unable to find the vehicles.

• A road-rage incident was reported at 4:27 p.m. at highways 35 and 63 in Hager City. Occupants of a vehicle were seen making hand gestures at a semi-trailer driver. The semi went past the vehicle, cut it off in traffic, then got out and began striking the other vehicle's windows. All people involved were spoken to about their behavior.

• Deputies responded to a driving complaint Oct. 13 involving a vehicle coming into Pierce County from the High Bridge. The complainant stated the suspect wouldn't let him pass in traffic, then slowed down and hit his brakes. A deputy caught up with the suspect and gave him a warning.

Wrong-way driver complains of narrow roads

Deputies followed a vehicle at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 10 into Pepin County after observing it drive on the opposite side of the road. Pepin County authorities requested the Pierce County deputy stop the vehicle. The driver was found to be not intoxicated. He told the deputy the road was narrow and he was trying to avoid deer. He was told to stay in the correct lane of travel.

Sound asleep

Deputies were called to assist Ellsworth police Oct. 9 at a home in the 200 block of West Main Street for a caller who found his friend on the floor. Officers made contact with the man in question. It was determined he works nights and must have been sleeping hard.

Traffic trouble

• A driving complaint was reported Oct. 9 on West Industrial Park Road in Ellsworth. People were reportedly drag racing in the area. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicles.

• A deputy responded at 11:30 p.. Oct. 11 to W10184 County Road FF in River Falls for a crash report. The deputy arrived to find a damaged vehicle leaving a cornfield. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• Deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 13 at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI, THC possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for having an open container.

• A deputy stopped a speeder operating left of center at 2:43 a.m. Oct. 15 at Highway 63 and County Road V in Ellsworth. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense.

• Deputies responded at 2:56 a.m. Oct. 15 after receiving a report of vehicles racing and then a flash of light. The complainant reported losing power to a house. Deputies discovered a struck power pole. The driver of the crash had left the scene.

Bay City burglary

A burglary was reported Oct. 10 at N2001 690th St. in Bay City. A television was reported missing from the home. No suspects.

After-hours check in Bay City

Deputies checked on three people standing outside a store at W6396 Highway 35 in Bay City at 3:42 a.m. after the business was closed. One male took off running as the officer approached the group. The suspect was caught and interviewed. He said he ran as a joke. Deputies concluded no criminal activity occurred.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies responded Oct. 13 to a domestic disturbance in progress at W5253 Highway 63 in Spring Valley. A man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. The complainant was arrested for a warrant.

• Deputies conducted a bar check at 11:49 p.m. Oct. 14 at W4890 Highway 29 in Spring Valley. A citation was mailed to a bartender.

• A deputy on patrol Oct. 15 at Fifth and Main streets in Bay City stopped a vehicle for an illegal passing maneuver. The vehicle's plates were determined to be stolen and the driver didn't have a valid license. He was ticketed for operating without a license. The deputy confiscated the plates and had the vehicle towed. The case was forwarded to the DA's office.

Accident

Vehicle driven by Carol A. Labonte, 76, Spring, Texas, drove around a stopped vehicle, then entered Highway 10 in the town of Ellsworth at 4:50 p.m. Oct. 9, where she struck a Pierce County Highway Department truck driven by Alex J. Mattys, 35, Red Wing. No injuries reported.