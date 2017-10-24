Merging accident

Joshua Paul Raffesberger, 35, Almena, was cited $136 for failure to keep vehicle under control at 2:45 p.m. Friday Oct. 6. Police were sent to Highway 35 and North Main Street for a two-vehicle accident. Raffesberger allegedly said he was driving north on North Main Street, merging into the left /entrance ramp of Highway 35 when the car in front of him stopped while waiting for a chance to merge, causing him to break suddenly. He said his anti lock brake system ticked in and that his brakes "locked up" even though he had antilock brakes.

Shopko thefts

• Robert John Barnhart, 37, Rochester, Minnesota, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 after police were called to ShopKo, 1777 Paulson Road. Loss prevention staff allegedly saw Barnhart via closed circuit television peel the tag off a Creed brand ring and a Creed brand necklace and place them in his cart. Loss prevention staff also saw him use a pair of wire cutters to cut a cable that was securing a laptop computer to a display, pick up the computer and put it in a backpack that was in his cart. He proceeded to the infant care section where he opened the backpack and removed the security device wrapped around the computer.

He then went to the women's section where he removed the tag from the backpack and left the store without paying for any of these items.

When loss prevention staff confronted Barnhart, he jumped on a bicycle and fled from the parking lot. Police arrested Barnhart less than a block away and took him to St. Croix County Jail.

• A River Falls juvenile was cited $98.80 for retail theft at 2:27 p.m. Monday, Oct.9, at ShopKo, where loss prevention staff allegedly saw the juvenile attempt to steal a box of Trojan ENZ condoms worth $8.20. The teenager's grandmother was called to accompany the juvenile to the police station.

Alcohol citations

• Bouncer Stephen J. Kletecka, 30, River Falls, was cited $313 for allowing an underage person on a licensed premise at 9:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. River Falls police were conducting alcohol compliance checks, assisted by two underage volunteers. They were dropped off at Mel's Midtowner Sports Bar & Patio, 111 S. Main St., and were told to contact officers if they were sold alcohol. At about 9:40, one of the volunteers texted officers to say the volunteers had been served alcohol. The officers, in plain clothes, entered the bar, and took "custody" of the alcohol from the volunteers. The bouncer had allegedly looked at the volunteers' IDs and let them into the bar, where they were served alcohol.

• Bartender Greg A Miller, 48, Spring Valley, was cited $313 for selling alcohol to an underage person at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at Bo's 'N Mine, 110 S. Main St. Police were running alcohol compliance checks with the help of two underage volunteers. They were dropped off at Bo's and contacted officers after they had been served alcohol. Officers in plain clothes entered the bar and "took custody" of the alcohol from the volunteers. The bartender had allegedly looked at their IDs, given them back and sold them each a 12-ounce bottle of Miller Lite.

• Police were sent to Dick's Hometown Liquor, 1141 S. Main St., for a report of a person who used a fake ID to try to purchase beer at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Nicholas Kenneth Miller, 20, River Falls, who reportedly tried to purchase alcohol with a fake ID. The clerk said the fake was "an obvious fake," confiscated the ID and refused to sell Miller alcohol, then called the police who made contact with Miller later. Miller was given a $187 citation.

• Patrick S. Wros, 30, River Falls, and Mitchell James Patten, 22, North Branch Minnesota, were cited $98.80 each for possession of an open container of alcohol at 10:54 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. An officer on bike patrol allegedly saw Wros and Patten drinking beer on an East Elm Street sidewalk.

• Connor Lee Anderson, 21, River Falls, was cited $98.80 for possession of an open container of alcohol at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. An officer on bike patrol in the 100 block of South Fourth Street saw Anderson skateboarding on the sidewalk carrying an open can of beer.

Underage drinking

• At 11:15 p.m. Oct. 6, police saw a vehicle approaching the roundabout on Cascade Avenue and South Second Street without any lights on and pulled the vehicle over. An odor of alcohol emanated from within the vehicle, so police performed standard field sobriety tests and asked each person in the vehicle to submit to a preliminary breath test (PBT). Mariah Kay Larson, 18, River Falls; Jalen Lamont GreenLee, 18, River Falls; Logan Alan Traczyk Rezac, 18, River Falls; and Catherine Diana O'Brien,18, Minneapolis, were cited $187 each for underage drinking. Kaitlyn Michele Valencour, 18, Oakdale, Minnesota, was cited for operating without required traffic lamps lighted. GreenLee's PBT was .038, Larson's was .060, Rezac's was .144 and O'Brien's was .087. The driver's PBT was .015. The driver had allegedly asked to drive the vehicle as the vehicle's owner had "had a few." The driver was not issued a citation for underage drinking, due to her honesty and cooperation.

• Madeline Rose Batchelor, 18, Germantown, was cited $187 for underage drinking at 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 on Main Street and South Cascade Avenue. Police saw her carrying a water bottle filled with orange liquid. She allegedly told police it was orange juice. Upon checking, the officer smelled alcohol coming from the bottle. Batchelor allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol. A preliminary breath test gave a .031 result.

• Brett C. Stegmueller, 19, Frankfort, Illinois, was cited $187 for underage drinking at 11:29 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Police were watching a large house party in the 600 block of Sycamore Street, after citing several underage drinkers who had come from that address. Stegmueller was seen vomiting or bent over in distress near the residence. An officer checked to see if he was alright. He allegedly admitted to drinking four beers. His PBT result was .08.

• Austin Thomas Hurrle 19, Annandale, Minnesota, was cited $187 for underage drinking at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 after officers saw him walking on Main and South Vine streets carrying and attempting to hide a red solo cup. He left the cup on the South Main Street bridge and told a police officer it was not his. His PBT result was .061. He also had eight unopened beers in his backpack, which were disposed of.

• Carly Briann Somermeyer, 18, River Falls, was cited $187 for underage drinking at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. An officer on bike patrol passed Somermeyer carrying a lemonade bottle containing an orange liquid. When the officer asked Somermeyer what was in the bottle, she allegedly ignored the question and tried to give the bottle to a male she was with, who appeared to not want to take the bottle. Somermeyer allegedly admitted later there was alcohol in the bottle and told police she'd been drinking at a winery with her parents, but did not know who owned the lemonade bottle. When asked where her parents were, she reportedly said they were an hour away at their cabin. When asked for her parents' phone number, so the officer verify her story, she allegedly told the officer she had forgotten her parents' number. Somermeyer later admitted to drinking alcohol without her parents present at a house party on Sycamore Street, but said she had also drank alcohol at the winery with her parents earlier.

• Christopher David Longsdorf, 20, Plum City, was cited $187 for underage drinking and warned for a noise violation at 1:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. Police responded to the 1000 block of East Cascade Avenue for a loud party and possible drug use. Police spoke with Longsdorf, who said he was the renter of the residence and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. His PBT result was .142.

Arrests

• Michael James Schommer Jr., 43, Prescott, was arrested for a probation violation at 12:58 a.m. Oct. 7. Police said he was found drinking downtown. He was intoxicated, despite a no-drink clause in his probation. His preliminary breath test result registered .181.

• Police were called to the Best Western for an alleged assault at 12:54 a.m. Oct. 8. A witness said Bradley A. Smith, 24, South St. Paul, Minnesota, had "freaked out" and punched another person in the head after having a lot to drink at a wedding reception earlier. He also allegedly screamed and threw things around for 15-20 minutes. The person punched by Smith had an open, bleeding cut above one of his eyebrows. Smith was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to Pierce County Jail.

• Nathaniel Joseph Lloyd, 36, River Falls, was arrested for a warrant at 8:22 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, after a traffic stop for a defective headlamp near South Main and Spring streets. Lloyd, a passenger, had a felony warrant out for his arrest from St. Croix County. A plastic bag containing 2.5 grams of marijuana was found in his left shoe while he was being arrested. He was taken to St. Croix County Jail.

• David D. Lunde, 21, River Falls, was arrested for a probation violation during the same traffic stop as Lloyd (above). Being on probation, he was not allowed to associate with any known drug users or dealers nor to possess knives or weapons. When marijuana was found in Lunde's possession, officers searched the inside of the vehicle for drug paraphernalia. A green metal pipe, an open knife, and two box cutters were located in the vehicle. He was taken to Pierce county Jail.

Drug citations

William Joseph Cowan, 22, River Falls, was cited $187 for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for speeding at 5:40 p.m. Saturday Oct. 7. Officers smelled a strong odor of intoxicants from inside Cowan's vehicle when they pulled him over. When Cowan exited the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, officers saw a large bulge in his sweatshirt pocket. Officers asked permission for a pat down search to ensure he wasn't carrying a weapon.

The officer was given permission, and Cowan allegedly admitted to having drug paraphernalia on his person. Inside his pocket was a drug pipe containing marijuana and a grinder.

Public urination

• Timothy Sean McCarthy, 21, Maplewood, Minnesota, was cited $124 for public urination after allegedly urinating near Mavericks' Corner Saloon at 12:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

• Todd A. Johnson, 38, River Falls, was cited $124 for public urination at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, after police allegedly saw him urinating in an alleyway behind Bo's N Mine. Johnson allegedly said he was on the way to Steve's Pizza.

• Donald Robert Lang, 23, Mankato, Minnesota, was cited $124 for public urination at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. An officer on bike patrol in the alley behind Whole Earth Co-op observed Lang urinating. Lang admitted to the public urination and admitted he'd been cited for the same thing in another city.

Traffic troubles

• Austin Alan Dudrey, 21, River Falls, was cited $124 for operating after suspension and $124 for exhibition of power after a traffic stop for "excessive exhaust noise" and revving his engine near a group of pedestrians at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 on West Spring Street. Dudley said he didn't realize he wasn't allowed to rev his engine or make his vehicle made loud exhaust noises.

• Alicia Jo Duven, 33, River Falls, was cited $111.40 for inattentive driving after a three-vehicle crash at 5:16 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 on North Main near West Pomeroy Street. Duven allegedly said she was driving south on North Main Street near Royal Credit Union, "quickly glanced" at the credit union drive through line, looked back at the road, and saw the vehicle ahead of her had nearly stopped. She slammed on her brakes but could not stop in time and hit the vehicle in front of her, pushing it into another vehicle.

• Ibrahim A. Mohamed, 33, Chicago, was cited $98.80 for speeding at 12:52 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 on Main Street. Mohamed, the semi-driver, told the officer he was delivering chips to Prescott. When asked for his log book, Mohamed seemed reluctant to provide it, but did. The officer believed Mohamed was trying to "work around" federal hours of service/rest regulations and sent information to a state trooper.

• Operating with a valid driver's license (OWL) charges were referred to the St. Croix County District Attorney's office for Mia Monique Kendrick 49, River Falls, after a traffic stop at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, on Highway 35 near Main Street. Kendrick has a revoked Minnesota driver's license and no Wisconsin driver's license. Kendrick told the officer that she didn't know her license was revoked. It was later determined Kendrick had a River Falls Municipal court conviction for driving without a valid license in 2015. She was sent a new $200 citation for OWL second offense.

Man hides in rafters

At about 2:06 a.m., Oct. 8, police were sent to the 200 block of Church Street for a report that a man had pushed a woman and thrown something at her. The woman told police that David Joseph Chapin, 35, River Falls, was very drunk and had just returned from downtown. She alleged he tried to argue with her, but she ignored him, and he then called her names, threw objects at her, and pushed her. Chapin locked himself in the garage. As police were trying to enter the garage, an officer saw Chapin climb into the rafters. Officers pried the hinge off the door and entered. Chapin initially refused to leave the rafters. Police held him at taser point and ordered him to come down from the rafters. Once he exited the rafters, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Critter patrol

Angel Cassandra Hudson , 44, River Falls, was cited $86.20 for dog or cat running at large at 3 p.m. Sunday. A dog was found in the 100 block of Church Street. The owner, Hudson, picked up the dog. On Oct. 10, police were advised that the dog had run away again. Hudson admitted to officers that her dog can open her screen door and get loose on its own. She was warned that she'll be cited every time her dog escapes.

Hot boxing

Police found a vehicle parked in a no parking zone on Spring Creek Drive at 2:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13. When an officer approached the vehicle, Justin Ryan Huddleson, 19, River Falls, rolled his window down and a large cloud of marijuana-scented smoke allegedly came out. Huddleson allegedly told the officer he and his two passengers were smoking marijuana and "hot boxing." He was cited $187 for possession of marijuana and $187 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Man found lying on floor

A police officer was sent to a residence in the 1000 block of State Street at 5:18 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 for a man found lying on the floor after entering through a window. A resident found the man when getting up to make coffee. The screen was on the ground outside and the window damaged. The man, Jay Daniel Roberts, 24, River Falls, allegedly told the residents he actually lives in the next building over. Roberts was arrested, and taken to the River Falls Police department. He was given a PBT, resulting in a .122. Roberts was cited $250 for criminal damage to property and $187 for criminal trespass to dwelling.