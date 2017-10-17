Maiden Rock man charged with sixth OWI

Tod C. Krogstad made his initial court appearance Oct. 2 in Pierce County Circuit Court on one count of OWI-sixth, a felony charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Krogstad, 53, was released from jail on a $5,000 signature bond set by Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic.

According to a criminal complaint:

Pierce County deputies were called at 12:10 a.m. Sept. 30 to 160th Avenue in the town of Maiden Rock for a report of a vehicle parked in a field.

The deputy arrived to find a man sleeping in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition. An open case of Busch Light beer cans was spotted in the vehicle, along with several open cans in the center console.

The deputy woke up the driver by tapping on the window.

The driver, identified as Krogstad, said he'd been trapping gophers in the area. As Krogstad spoke, the deputy noticed his eyes were glossy and bloodshot.

"His speech was partially slurred and I could detect a mild odor of intoxicant coming from this person," the deputy wrote in the complaint.

Krogstad told the officer he'd had several drinks while trapping gophers in the field and had more to drink before he'd arrived — but that since he wasn't on the road "he had done nothing wrong," the complaint states.

The deputy noted in the charging document that tire tracks appeared as if Krogstad's vehicle had gone through a ditch and past a small wooded area before parking in the field.

Krogstad did not submit to field sobriety tests or a preliminary breath test, again telling the deputy he hadn't been caught driving.

The deputy then arrested Krogstad and found a pipe in his pocket containing "a green vegetable type material" during a pat-down.

A check of his driving record revealed Krogstad had been convicted five times of OWI, all of which occurred in Pierce County.

The case is set for a Nov. 27 preliminary hearing.