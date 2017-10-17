North Hudson man charged with sex assault

Nelson made his initial court appearance Oct. 4, where St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack ordered him to post a $5,000 signature bond.

According a criminal complaint:

A woman reported the assault Oct. 3 to North Hudson police. The woman, who lives in the same apartment complex as Nelson, said he had messaged her for a date over social media beginning on Sept. 14. She agreed to visit his apartment on Sept. 30 for drinks and a movie.

The woman said Nelson made her a mixed drink that left her head "spinning" before he began making physical advances toward her on his couch.

She pushed him away, telling him "I'm not that kind of person," the complaint states, before Nelson walked her into his bedroom, where she found a candle burning.

Nelson sat her on the bed, prompting the woman to tell him, "I'm too drunk for this," the complaint states. She later tried moving away from Nelson as he touched her sexually, though she eventually "froze," according to the charging document.

The woman said Nelson had sex with her. During one point in the encounter, the woman told Nelson "you don't take no for an answer." The complaint states he replied, "I'm persistent."

The complaint states Nelson "scared the hell out of" the woman. She eventually left his apartment just as Nelson's roommate arrived home.

The woman told police she discussed the incident with friends via social media. The incident left her upset at her workplace on Oct. 1, where she disclosed details to her supervisor.

The woman said she texted Nelson, asking him why he did what he did. He responded that he was at work and would talk to her later.

Police interviewed Nelson at his apartment, where he gave a similar account of the evening's events, but denied a rape occurred.

He said the woman "was really nervous" at one point during the encounter, but that he "didn't force her or anything," the complaint states.

"I knew she wasn't sure, but she didn't say she didn't want to do it," the complaint states Nelson told police, who went on to note in the document that "Nelson told me he 'was trying to sweet talk her,' and further clarified he was trying to 'change her mind.'"

Police later arrested and jailed him.

A status conference in the case is set for Friday, Oct. 13.