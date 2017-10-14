Second Hudson man sentenced for Woodbury trafficking bust

Heichert, along with fellow Hudson resident Adam James Krimpelbein, faced felony sex trafficking charges in January when authorities linked Krimpelbein's phone number to Backpage.com posts advertising "early bird specials" on commercial sex, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states officers, posing as potential buyers, arranged through text messages to meet a woman at the hotel. A woman, who was later identified as a missing person under civil commitment, arrived at the hotel with Krimpelbein and Heichert. Woodbury police arrested both men.

Krimpelbein, according to the complaint, told police the woman performed sexual acts in exchange for alcohol. He said he and Heichert split the proceeds from prostitution with the woman.

Heichert allegedly wrote advertisements for paid sex with the woman, which Krimpelbein would post online. Heichert, the complaint said, also drove the woman to buyers and drove Krimpelbein and the woman to the hotel where the men were arrested.

Krimpelbein was sentenced to a more than seven-year prison sentence in a Washington County court May 24.